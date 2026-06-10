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Pope Leo XIV met Bad Bunny in Madrid on Monday: Vatican

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

10 June 2026

12:28 pm

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Around 80 000 people packed the iconic football ground for a meeting between the pope and Madrid's diocesan community.

Pope Leo XIV greets the crowd as he arrives to attend a prayer vigil at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, on June 9, 2026. Pope Leo XIV is visiting Spain June 6-12 with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands, where he will meet with migrants and organisations dedicated to helping them. Picture via Josep LAGO / AFP

Pope Leo XIV greets the crowd as he arrives to attend a prayer vigil at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, on June 9, 2026. Pope Leo XIV is visiting Spain June 6-12 with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands, where he will meet with migrants and organisations dedicated to helping them. Picture: Josep Lago / AFP

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Pope Leo XIV held a surprise meeting with Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium during his state visit to Spain, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

“Yes… I confirm it. He (Bad Bunny) was with his family and some other people”, and Leo “greeted them briefly before leaving the stadium”, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters of the encounter on Monday.

Spanish media reported that the papal team and Bad Bunny’s entourage were still deciding on the best moment to publish photos of their meeting.

Around 80 000 people packed the iconic football ground for a meeting between the pope and Madrid’s diocesan community on day three of Leo’s trip to Spain.

His stay in Madrid coincided with a series of concerts by Bad Bunny at the Metropolitano stadium of Real Madrid’s cross-town rivals, Atletico Madrid, part of his hit “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”) world tour.

Some observers pointed to modern youth being torn between spirituality and profane music in a historically Catholic country where traditional religious observance has declined for decades.

But as his plane headed to Madrid on Saturday, Leo told reporters he was “very pleased by the reports” that young people were increasingly interested in the Catholic Church.

“I think many will see Bad Bunny. But I think there will also be a few here to see the pope. And that says something,” Leo said of the conflicting loyalties.

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