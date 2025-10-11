In case you missed it: Kunene seen at KT Molefe’s house twice | Golf 7 kidnapping | Fort Hare repairs to cost R500m

Catch up on the biggest stories Saturday, 11 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP Ashley Sauls accused Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola of lying during his appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Friday.

Meanwhile, after stopping a “suspicious-looking” Golf 7 on the R80 highway in Rosslyn, Tshwane, police found a man with his hands cuffed and his face covered.

Furthermore, Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela has revealed that between R300 million and R500 million will be needed to restore buildings at the University of Fort Hare damaged during violent student protests earlier this week.

Weather tomorrow: 12 October 2025

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal, where severe thunderstorms are anticipated.

The weather service warns that heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail will result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Masemola says Kunene was seen at KT Molefe’s house twice but PA MP accuses him of lying

Police commissioner Lt Gen Fannie Masemola testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee looking into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on 9 October 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP Ashley Sauls accused Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola of lying during his appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Friday.

Sauls got agitated after EFF leader Julius Malema asked Masemola if he knew who was at Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s house when the businessman was arrested.

“I am aware there was a journalist but I don’t know who. But I know that they did find Mr [Kenny] Kunene at that house,” Masemola replied.

University of Fort Hare damage to cost up to R500 million after violent protests

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela. Picture: DHET/ Facebook

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela has revealed that between R300 million and R500 million will be needed to restore buildings at the University of Fort Hare damaged during violent student protests earlier this week.

Seven buildings were set alight at the Alice campus in the Eastern Cape.

Students were protesting over Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s alleged failure to address mismanagement at the institution.

The minister addressed the media on Saturday, following the incidents, describing the destruction as criminal rather than legitimate protest action.

Kidnapped man rescued on highway after police spot ‘suspicious’ Golf 7

Police rescued a kidnapped man and seized an AK-47 and ammunition. Pictures: Supplied/Saps

After stopping a “suspicious-looking” Golf 7 on the R80 highway in Rosslyn, Tshwane, police found a man with his hands cuffed and his face covered.

Along with the kidnapped man, police discovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition in the car on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers from the Tshwane vehicle crime investigation unit noticed the questionable occupants in the car.

Sars reveals that Lucky Montana offered R5.4m to settle his R55m debt

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Saturday revealed that former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana offered it R5.4 million as a compromise offer to settle the R55 million it says he owes it.

It added that it is also “untenable” for Montana to attack Sars while trying to settle his debt at the same time.

“A prerequisite in terms of the Tax Administration Act for Sars to consider a compromise offer is that the tax debt may not be disputed. In other words, the taxpayer must accept that the tax is due and payable,” said Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko.

