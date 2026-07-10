Business

Home » Business

SMEs’ confidence drops in the second half of 2026

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Compiled by Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

3 minute read

10 July 2026

04:48 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Many SMEs are now pessimistic about the remainder of the year.

SMEs' confidence drops

The latest SME Confidence Index revealed the extent to which small businesses remain exposed to global economic shocks. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South Africa’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) entered 2026 on a positive note, but things quickly changed after the outbreak of the Middle East conflict.

Due to the damage caused by the conflict, many SMEs are now pessimistic about the rest of the year.

A drop in confidence levels was revealed in the latest SME Confidence Index from Business Partners Limited, showing a broad decline across most indicators compared to both the previous quarter and the same period last year.

SMEs navigating external pressures

Jeremy Lang, Managing Director at Business Partners Limited, says the findings reflect a business community navigating significant external pressures.

“Rising fuel costs and global uncertainty are undoubtedly constraining growth ambitions, but local SMEs remain focused on building the resilience needed to sustain their businesses and position themselves for future opportunities.”

He notes, however, that these latest findings highlight the extent to which SMEs remain exposed to global economic shocks.

“This year, we’ve seen international geopolitical developments increasingly shaping the cost structures, profitability and day-to-day operational realities of small businesses across the country.”

Fuel increases hurt many SMEs

Most respondents in the Confidence Index said the fuel price increase had “some level of operational pressure” on their businesses.

“Fuel costs influence far more than transport expenses alone,” says Lang. “For many SMEs, rising fuel prices affect every part of the value chain, from procurement and logistics to customer deliveries and day-to-day operations.”

When asked whether they had taken steps during the first quarter of 2026 to prepare for increased operating costs linked to rising fuel prices, 22.8% of respondents said they had taken significant action, while 47.4% reported implementing minor adjustments.

RELATED ARTICLES

“This suggests that nearly 70% of SMEs are no longer waiting for economic pressures to fully materialise before responding,” says Lang.

“Instead, they are actively building greater operational resilience into their businesses and adjusting strategies to manage future shocks.”

Business forced to rethink operations

He noted that the measures adopted by SMEs reveal the extent to which businesses are being forced to rethink their operations. Nearly half of the respondents (45.9%) reported adjusting the pricing of their products or services, making it the most common response.

A further 38.7% said they had reduced operational expenses, while 29.6% reviewed or adjusted their supply chain and logistics arrangements. In addition, 25% secured stock earlier to delay the impact of future cost increases.

“These findings highlight the difficult balancing act facing SMEs,” adds Lang.

“Businesses need to protect profitability and absorb rising input costs, but excessive price increases risk placing additional strain on already financially pressured consumers. This can ultimately weaken demand and limit growth opportunities.”

Read more on these topics

business confidence fuel prices Middle East war Small and midsize enterprises (SMEs)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News King Misuzulu responds to viral video insulting wife and Shembe
News Employers and landlords feel impact as foreign nationals leave
Courts US jails former SA Air Force brigadier-general for acting ‘as an agent of a foreign country’
Politics Are there still credible leaders in the ANC? Why Ramaphosa is struggling to make good appointments
Politics Morero assures Joburg’s residents that full blown service delivery collapse is not on the cards

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News