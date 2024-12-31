South Africans urged to avoid Mozambique as election protests and border chaos intensify

Country braces for further violence as New Year approaches.

Last week, the Mozambican Constitutional Council confirmed the election result, triggering fresh riots in the country. Picture: Alfredo Zuniga/AFP/Getty Images

The chances of calm returning to Mozambique as the New Year approaches appear slim. Opposition groups expressed outrage at the country’s apex court ruling that the Frelimo party was the rightful winner of the October elections.

Last week, the Mozambican Constitutional Council confirmed the election result, which opposition groups say was rigged. This triggered fresh riots in the country and multiple prison breakouts, with as many as 10 000 inmates now at large.

The Border Management Authority has expressed concern that many of these may skip across the border to SA to avoid recapture.

According to the African Travel and Tourism Association (Atta), the riots are largely concentrated in the major cities, while coastal and remote tourism regions are currently reporting normal operations.

“The situation requires careful navigation,” says Kgomotso Ramothea, CEO of Atta Membership. Read more ‘We fight both sides’: Inconsistencies point to SA government siding with Frelimo in Mozambique unrest

“While we’re seeing intense protest activity in cities like Maputo, Beira, and Nampula, with reports of business closures and transportation disruptions, reports from many of Mozambique’s prime tourist destinations, particularly along the coast, suggest they are experiencing less impact from the current situation.”

ALSO READ: ‘We fight both sides’: Inconsistencies point to SA government siding with Frelimo in Mozambique unrest

Areas such as Vilankulo and the Bazaruto Archipelago are currently reporting normal operations, though conditions can change, adds Atta.

“For self-drive travellers from South Africa, the Ressano Garcia border post, though operational, is experiencing significant congestion as travellers move between South Africa and Mozambique ahead of anticipated further protests announced for 1 January,” says a statement from the travel support group.

Travellers are strongly advised to verify routes and border crossing conditions with their tourism providers before departure.

“Our industry partners on the ground are providing real-time updates and indicate that the situation varies significantly region by region. We’re advising all visitors to maintain direct communication with their accommodation hosts and tour operators who can provide destination-specific guidance.”

Travellers are advised to maintain close contact with their tourism providers and accommodation hosts and consider flying directly to their destinations where possible.

ALSO READ: SA pushes for dialogue and stability in Mozambique

Other tips for those planning to travel to Mozambique:

Verify border crossing conditions before departure

Stay informed through reliable news sources, including official travel advisories

Check travel insurance coverage and terms

Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place

Maintain flexible itineraries given the fluid nature of the situation.

SA’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation has also issued a travel advisory, encouraging South Africans to postpone non-essential visits to Mozambique.

Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, now in self-imposed exile outside Mozambique, has urged supporters to continue protests against the election results. Several governments and tourism advisory groups have cautioned against travelling to Mozambique unless absolutely necessary.

Many businesses have closed their doors due to the riots, while cross-border trucking has slowed to a crawl.

The Road Freight Association says this is costing South Africa R10 million a day and called on President Ramaphosa to intervene to resolve the crisis.

Trucks were backed up for about one kilometre at the Lebombo border in the days before Christmas, but most were instructed by their employers to return home due to the danger of looting and vandalism.

The processing of cargo trucks at the Lebombo border has been suspended due to protests, though pedestrians and small vehicles are being allowed to pass.

While Mondlane has urged protesters not to loot or destroy property, this has been largely ignored. Intelwatch executive director Paula Cristina Roque told the SABC that the recent “days of rage” across the country may have been orchestrated by the government to delegitimise the opposition.

Possible evidence of this was the improbability of four simultaneous prison breaks, releasing up to 10 000 inmates – many of them protesters arrested in recent months for political activities. ALSO READ: Analysts suggest a GNU as a solution to Mozambique instability

Previous bouts of political unrest in Mozambique pale alongside the chaos unleashed in recent days. At issue is whether the October election results reflect the will of the people.

The EU and US observer missions reported election tampering, though the ANC was quick to congratulate Frelimo on its victory. More recently, the SA government said it was willing to facilitate dialogue between the political disputants.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, a government body comprising South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force, and the State Security Agency, says government is intensifying operations along the border due to the recent protests.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.