Tiger Brands recalls its Benny beef and chicken-flavoured stock cubes

Tiger Brands has informed the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of a labelling issue with the packaging of Benny beef and chicken-flavoured stock cubes, prompting the consumer watchdog to issue a safety product recall.

Tiger Brands said it initiated the voluntary recall after consultation with the NCC, even though it has not received consumer complaints about the impacted product.

The NCC is a body that protects consumers by ensuring that businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treat customers fairly.

Nutritional labelling on Tiger Brands product

Tiger Brands informed the NCC that the nutritional labelling on the products’ packaging may not accurately reflect the actual sodium content of the product, which could be higher than declared.

“The inaccurate nutritional information on the label may impact a consumer’s ability to make an informed decision about consuming the product based on their dietary requirements.”

Tiger Brands added that it is working closely with retail and wholesale customers to remove all impacted Benny stock cube products from store shelves.

A list of the affected products. Picture: Tiger Brands website

No proof of payment required

“This precautionary voluntary recall does not include any other products marketed and sold under the Benny brand.”

Products forming part of this recall include the 12, 24 and 48 cube pack sizes of Benny Flavoured Stock Cubes in beef and chicken flavour with a best before date of 31 July 2027 or any date prior.

Consumers are urged to return the products to their point of purchase for a full refund. No proof of payment is required.

