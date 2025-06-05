Top 10 stories of the day: Kids hurt in jumping castle accident | Will SA run out of beef and chicken? | Rassie names nine new Boks

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 5 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes two young children sustained serious injuries last weekend when a jumping castle was swept into the air during a school festival in Krugersdorp.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s largest beef producer, Karan Beef, has reassured consumers that its meat remains safe despite an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) at its Heidelberg feedlot in Gauteng.

Furthermore, Varsity Cup player Ntokozo Makhaza is one of nine uncapped players selected for Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok training squad for the opening stages of the international season, which kicks off on 28 June against the Barbarians, followed by the Castle Lager Incoming Series.

Weather tomorrow: 6 June 2025

Saws has warned of very cold, wet and windy conditions in the three Capes, as well as possible snowfall in parts of the Western Cape. Damaging winds are also expected to affect some small Western Cape harbours and ports. Full weather forecast here.

WATCH: Children fall from airborne jumping castle

Two young children sustained serious injuries last weekend when a jumping castle was swept into the air during a school festival in Krugersdorp.

The inflatable structure, allegedly unsecured, was lifted by a gust of wind while two junior jumpers were still inside. Both children fell from the airborne castle as it tumbled above the school grounds.

Airborne jumping castles can be lethal. Picture: Supplied.

The incident occurred at Protearif Laerskool’s Protea Fees (festival), an event hosted on the school premises.

These are Gauteng’s hotspots for murder, rape, kidnapping, carjacking and house robbery

Between January 2025 and March 2025, Gauteng recorded an increase in kidnappings, said Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni on Thursday.

Through the National Anti–Kidnapping Unit, the province arrested 88 suspects linked to 62 cases of kidnapping and rescued 77 victims of kidnapping during the period under review.

Picture: iStock

“We are working together with our stakeholders to combat the kidnapping syndicates operating in this province. We are thankful to Business Against Crime South Africa for our partnership through the Eyes and Ears Initiative and are able to deploy their technological resources and utilise security officers as force multipliers when conducting take-down operations,” said Mthombeni.

Will SA run out of beef and chicken? Animal disease hits SA’s top producer — what it means for consumers

South Africa’s largest beef producer, Karan Beef, has reassured consumers that its meat remains safe despite an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) at its Heidelberg feedlot in Gauteng.

The beef producer confirmed the news of the outbreak earlier this week. Gauteng is one of the provinces in the country with the FMD cases. The others include Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The outbreak comes at a time when the poultry industry is divided over the ban on chicken imports from Brazil. Most chicken consumed in the country is imported from Brazil. Some say the ban will cause a shortage in the country, while others argue that South Africa can produce enough chicken.

Cape Town is on the up, here’s why

Cape Town’s global appeal as a film destination is driving a significant economic upswing in the city’s hospitality industry.

However, in May, US President Donald Trump proposed imposing a 100% tariff on all foreign-produced content.

Cape Town’s global appeal as a film destination is driving a major economic upswing in the city’s hospitality industry. Picture: Maria Korneeva/Getty Images

If enacted, this tariff could affect locally made films, including productions filmed in Cape Town, and series sold to the US market.

Surprises in Rassie’s first Bok squad of 2025, nine uncapped players included

Varsity Cup player Ntokozo Makhaza is one of nine uncapped players selected for Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok training squad for the opening stages of the international season, which kicks off on 28 June against the Barbarians, followed by the Castle Lager Incoming Series.

The Springbok boss named the same 54 players who attended the squad’s second national alignment camp in Cape Town, including 31 Rugby World Cup players. Thirty forwards and 24 backs are in the mix.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The nine uncapped players are Marnus van der Merwe, Neethling Fouche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, Renzo du Plessis, Vincent Tshituka, Juarno Augustus, Ethan Hooker, and Makhaza.

Here are five more stories of the day:

