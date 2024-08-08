Work-related communication can ruin golfers’ moods

The study found that when golfers check their phones for social-related updates, their performance is not affected.

Checking your work-related emails or taking business calls while playing golf with associates has been found to worsen golfers’ performance, therefore ruining their mood for the entire game.

A group of researchers from the Department of Information Science at Stellenbosch University, led by Dr Daniël le Roux from the Cognition and Technology Research Group, conducted the study to find the relationship between the use of phones by golfers while on the golf course and their performance.

Le Roux and three postgraduate students surveyed 186 recreational golfers at five different clubs on their performance, how much they enjoy a round of golf and how they use their phones during the game.

“The data was collected directly after the golfers played in mid-week club competitions,” says Le Roux.

To use or not to use your phone

The participants in the study were asked how often they make use of their phones for work-related communication, personal communication, and social media during the round of golf. He says the data reveals that the use of phones for personal communication does not affect the golfers’ performance.

This is communication such as social media, WhatsApp messages, and personal calls while on the golf course.

However, those who make use of their phone for work-related communication usually have their performance drop during the game. “Interestingly, our data did not show a direct impact of smartphone use on golfers’ enjoyment of the round. However, as any golfer would attest, performance is key to enjoying the round.”

The study also highlights that the use of phones during a game of golf can be viewed in a good and a bad way. Phones give golfers a sense of convenience because they still feel connected to the outside world.

However, phones can make golfers lose focus and impact their performance, ultimately ruining the golfers’ mood.

The power of digital distraction

Le Roux makes mention of how digital distraction can make things go sideways. Digital distraction refers to instances when an individual switches their attention from an ongoing primary activity such as a conversation, to a secondary activity that includes the use of a device such as a phone.

“Although sustained attention is known to be important for golf performance, there are very few studies on how recreational golfers manage their attention between shots, except for a small number of studies on elite golfers,” he says.

In 2015, a survey by Golf Digest among 233,000 golfers revealed the attitudes of golfers during a game. 44% of the respondents in that survey said they make use of their phone after every few holes in between. 21% said they would not be able to play a round without checking their phone.

19% of the respondents said they do carry their phones with them but hardly make use of them. While 66% of the respondents said they try to forget their phones exist during the play.

Attention residue plays a bigger role

Le Roux says some forms of phone use are more harmful than others because of attention residue.

“Attention residue describes how the content of an email or conversation remains in our minds after we put our phones away. It is likely that these lingering thoughts make it difficult for golfers to focus clearly during shot routines.

“Work-related communications seem to generate more attention residue than other forms of smartphone use,” he says.

He advises recreational golfers who want to concentrate better to take note that using their phones during the round can negatively impact their performance during the play.

“They should identify which smartphone activities disrupt their focus during shots and generate high levels of attention residue. Knowing this, they can develop strategies that can help them avoid those distractions by blocking certain notifications or setting their phones to silent mode,” says Le Roux.

The postgraduate students who co-researched the study are Lise Carstens, Cole Walburgh and Christen Werth.