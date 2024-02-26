Working from home? Here’s why getting an inverter might be worth your money

Inverters can keep your appliances running during load shedding.

Time is money. So, when it comes to running a business, every minute without electricity amounts to rands lost.

South Africa’s energy crisis continuously affects efficiency across various industries, and remote workers are not immune.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur trying to get your hustle off the ground, a freelancer grinding from home or a remote worker – it’s important to safeguard against load shedding.

The last thing you want is having to play catch up after losing hours of work during power cuts.

While charging your devices can help in the interim, you’ll never know when Eskom may decide to extend the schedule, leaving your devices depleted.

‘Highly advantageous’

Getting yourself an inverter can help power up your appliances during prolonged periods of load shedding.

“Investing in inverters in South Africa proves highly advantageous, given the regular occurrence of power outages and load shedding,” said Izzat Sankari, MEA Channels Business Director at Sungrow.

“Inverters serve as reliable alternative power sources, ensuring a consistent energy supply for essential devices,” he added.

If you’re thinking of making the purchase, but are a bit skeptical – here are some things worth knowing about inverters.

Are inverters safe to use?

Speaking to The Citizen, Sankari said inverters are generally considered safe to use when installed and operated in adherence to manufacturer guidelines and industry standards.

“The critical aspect of ensuring their safety lies in proper installation by qualified professionals, which is essential for both efficiency and secure operation.

“Factors such as compatibility with connected devices, regular maintenance, and adequate ventilation play crucial roles in preventing overheating and maintaining ongoing safety,” he explained.

Sankari also cautioned users to be mindful of their inverters’ limitations to avoid potential misuse.

“Exceeding capacity limits and not following guidelines can result in operational failures and safety hazards,” he said.

Associated risks

Concerns over fire risks and possible malfunction have caused many to think twice about purchasing an inverter.

Asked how to mitigate these fears, the expert advised being cautious of poor installations, exceeding capacity limits and neglecting manufacturer instructions.

“Proactively addressing these risks through professional guidance and responsive support services ensures users can safeguard their inverter systems, maintaining a secure and efficient energy solution tailored to South African conditions,” he told The Citizen.

Additionally, he strongly advised users to ensure that their inverter is installed in a well-ventilated area capable of effectively dissipating heat.

