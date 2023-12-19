Find out what kind of happy you are and WIN with NEDBANK!

Complete the Nedbank Project Happiness survey and stand a chance to WIN an AVO SuperShop voucher valued at R5 000!

Happiness means different things to different people.

That’s why Nedbank, in collaboration with the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business school (GIBS), has launched the biggest happiness survey. We invite you to participate and stand a chance to win big with Avo vouchers.

Take the survey and discover what kind of happy you are.

‘We understand that money well-managed will give you the freedom to pursue the things that make you truly happy.’

Whether you’re a spontaneous shopper or a cool, calm and collected card carrier, we aim to help ourclients manage their money better, enabling their happiness.

So, how do you enter the competition to win an Avo SuperShop voucher?

👉 CLICK HERE to complete the happiness survey – it will only take 2 minutes!

👇 SHARE what your happiness archetype is on your social media platforms by using the hashtags #TheForceofHappiness #WeAreNedbank and tag @Nedbank.

🤞 CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Be part of South Africa’s biggest happiness survey, see what your happiness archetype is and become more proactive in securing your happiness goals.

The competition will run online only.

The competition closes Sunday, 14 January 2024 at midnight.

By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on citizen.co.za.

Premium members will not get an automatic entry to this competition due to the nature of the competition.