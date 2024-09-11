Heritage Month giveaway: WIN 1 of 6 prizes valued at R40 500!
6 lucky readers stand to WIN a variety of travel, braai and a camera prizes this Heritage Month - valued at R40 500!
Join The Citizen in celebrating our nation’s diverse culture and heritage this Heritage Month 2024!
Competition closes Sunday, 1 September 2024. Click on each prize for entry details and to learn more.
A 2-NIGHT STAY AT THE ZARAFA, HAZYVIEW
1 lucky winner stands to win a luxurious 2-night stay for two inclusive of dinner and breakfast, valued at R12 500!
A CANON POWERSHOT V10 VLOG CAMERA
1 lucky reader stands to win a Canon camera valued at R10 000!
A 2-NIGHT STAY AT CRADLE BOUTIQUE HOTEL, CRADLE OF HUMANKIND
1 lucky winner stands to win a luxurious 2-night stay for two inclusive of dinner, bed breakfast, valued at R9 300!
A 2-NIGHT STAY AT SUNBIRDS OASIS LODGE, HOEDSPRUIT
1 lucky winner stands to win a luxurious 2-night stay for two in a superior double room inclusive of breakfast, valued at R5 000!
A 2-NIGHT MID-WEEK STAY AT BOULDERS BEACH HOTEL, CAFE & CURIO, SIMON’S TOWN
1 lucky winner stands to win a 2-night mid-week stay for two – accommodation only, valued at R2 600!
A DONKEY LONG TONG BRAAI TONG COMBO
1 lucky winner stands to win a 80cm beast to handle the fire and a 69cm to perfectly flip your meat braai tong combo, valued at R1 600.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.