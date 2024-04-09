WIN: 2 nights at Leeuwenhof Country Lodge & Spa, value R6 000

Stand to WIN 2 night weekend stay at Leeuwenhof Country Lodge & Garden Spa, a romantic hideaway in a luxury tent including breakfast.

Leeuwenhof Country Lodge & Garden Spa is a small romantic Country Lodge in the Waterberg mountains near Modimolle in Limpopo. We offer a romantic hideaway renowned for its tranquillity and relaxation. Behind an imposing white-posted gate lies an elongated white building in the Cape Colonial style with shady porches.

The Leeuwenhof Garden Spa offers various treatments to ensure relaxation of the body and mind for all our guest. Our facilities include a sauna, jacuzzi and flotation pool with a garden pool to enjoy lunch and cocktails while experiencing the beauty of nature. Enjoy our garden picnics, strawberry picking, hiking, biking and walking trails.

Contact us to make a booking or enquiries:

Whatsapp: 062 117 8878

Email: Bookings@leeuwenhof.com

Visit: www.leeuwenhof.com

T&Cs apply:

Includes breakfast & accommodation in a luxury tent for 2 people sharing

Prize is valid 30 September 2024

Subject to availability

Fri or Saturday or Saturday and Sunday

Excludes land & air transfers

The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 28 April 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition 2024. Existing Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.