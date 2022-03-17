Metro FM line up: Tbo Touch returns, Khutso leaves YFM for Metro

Kaunda Selisho

The new Metro FM lineup has officially been announced and Tbo Touch’s highly anticipated return has been confirmed.

The announcement of his return comes along with the news that Power FM’s Mpumi Mlambo will be joining the Metro FM team along with former YFM drivetime host Khutso Theledi and former Kaya FM host Proverb.

Starting on Friday, 1 April Mpumi Mlambo – popularly known as Msakazi – has been tasked with ensuring the audience transitions from midnight into the early morning. She will host an all-new show called ‘Hustlers Fix’ that will broadcast Mondays to Fridays from 2am – 5am.

The public broadcaster described Mpumi as a passionate broadcaster who will make sure Metro FM listeners have a great start to their day.

“Moeti ‘Moflava’ Tsiki will be joined by one of South Africa’s dynamic and influential stars, Khutso Theledi on the Metro FM Breakfast show, weekdays from 5am – 9am.

“The 12 midday – 3pm weekday time slot receives a refresh as Lerato ‘LKG’ Kganyago is joined by Tebogo ’Proverb’ Thekisho on the Midday Link Up with LKG and Proverb. Proverb is a seasoned broadcaster with experience in both television and radio and will bring another fresh element to the show.”

Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe “is back and better than ever” and will even retain the name of his highly popular show The Touchdown.

The show will broadcast weekdays from 3pm -6pm and will feature well-experienced sports presenter and former EWN newsreader, Morena Mothupi who will be joining the team on The Touchdown to do the sports segment.

“This new show promises to be high energy, fast-paced and engaging.”

Over the weekend, seasoned broadcaster DJ Sabby returns to a three-hour slot to handle The Metro FM Top30 every Saturday.

“The Encore with Kyeezi and Ms Cosmo is Metro FM’s newest midday weekend show and will broadcast from 12 midday – 3pm.”

The Kings of The Weekend Siphesihle ‘Sphe’ Ngwenya and Lebohang ‘DJ Naves’ Naves will move to Saturday’s from 7pm – 10pm.

“The station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to both listeners, clients, and strategic stakeholders,” said Metro FM Business Manager, Kina Nhlengethwa in a statement.

“We remain committed to delivering exceptional content with a focus on creativity and cementing our leadership position in the market. The new lineup reflects why we are South Africa’s coolest radio station and speaks to the greater heights the Metro FM brand is climbing to. At 5.4 million listeners, we are not done,” she added.

2022 Metro FM lineup | Picture: Screenshot

