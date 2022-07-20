Black Motion mutes break-up rumours (once again)

Lerato Maimela

South African music band, Black Motion, has once again had to set the record straight after rumours surfaced that they are breaking up.

The rumour broke out initially sometime in April, that the boy band was splitting as they both wanted to focus on their solo music careers.

Soon after the rumour made its rounds on social media, the pair shared an official statement where they made it clear that Black Motion would not be splitting anytime soon, and that they plan on releasing music and performing together as a group for many years to come.

“Black Motion members Thabo Mabogwane, aka Smol, and Bongani Mohosana, aka Murdanbongz, have not parted ways. Black Motion still exists and has plans for more years to come.

“The only change which does not affect the duo is that Murdah has rebranded himself from Murdah to Mörda. This is because he is preparing to launch his solo career as a DJ, but still remains part and parcel of Black Motion,” said the statement.

Prince Kaybee, however, clearly did not get the memo, as he took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to express how saddened and in disbelief he was that the group had split.

Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time.????— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 19, 2022

“Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time,” said Kabelo in a tweet.

The Wajelwa hitmaker’s tweet sparked the rumours once again that the dynamic duo would be calling their band quits, and tweeps have since been confused as to whether the rumours are true or not.

Black Motion cleared the air once again by taking to social media on Wednesday, to announce that their split is just another rumour.

“The music goes on. Don’t be fooled,” said the music group.