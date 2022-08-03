Meet Samantha Lehoko, one of radio’s most listenable voices

Hein Kaiser

Mix93.8FM has added one of radio’s most listenable voices to its line-up this month. Samantha Lehoko will step into weekday mid-mornings, between 9 and 11am, from August.

Lehoko has had a passion for the performing arts all her life and her effervescent personality has seen millions of listeners make her voice their best friend. Beyond radio and television, Lehoko is also a qualified life coach and is as much on a mission to entertain, inform and engage as she is to help others.

The Citizen caught up with her to chat about her passions

You have a passion for radio and the media industry

Since high school, I have always been fascinated with media and the performing arts. Dramatic Arts; a subject that I got a distinction for, has been something that I have always enjoyed.

My love for public speaking and entertaining audiences, somehow led me to radio where I fell in love with the space and was able to be my true authentic self and thrive as a young female who loves music and furthermore, passionate about engaging with audiences across the board.

You move into new radio territory with Mix93.8FM. What can audiences expect from your show?

It’s been 8 years since I first embarked on this journey and 3 years since I was in a studio. After much soul searching, a lot of uncovering and discovering, I have learnt so much more about myself.

My love for music and the sound that Mix93.8FM brings reminds me of home and the music my parents used to play every weekend.

In terms of features, I’d like to engage with listeners as much as possible; keep it fun, light hearted, educational and real.

One can expect phenomenal guests on my show, the hits you love to hear and an opportunity to get to know the Sam I’ve always wanted to showcase.

What makes radio such an engaging medium with audiences?

A great radio broadcaster: someone who is enthusiastic, keeps it real and relevant, listens to his/her audiences and keeps it simple.

When you are at home what music do you listen to?

I listen to a lot of jazz, deep and soulful house, 70’s and 80’s music, as well as some RnB.

Do you sing in the shower – and if so, what do you sing?

Firstly, yes, I love my showers! And secondly, I sing a lot of Jazz and Pop songs!

What is the most recent book you have read ?

I’ve just started a book called Emotional Intelligence – Why it can matter more than IG by Daniel Goleman.

An exceptional book that speaks to emotions and how they play such a huge role in thought, decision-making and individual success.

I’m particularly enjoying this book as I’m all about self-awareness and am on a journey to build new relationships with others.

You are a also certified life coach

After a 4 month hiatus from the media, I realised that I needed to find equilibrium in my life. For most of my life, I had been neglecting some of the key aspects of my life such as spirituality, recreation, service, family and most importantly, self image.

Life coaching actually gave me a great deal of insight as to how to find that balance in my life and how I could eventually assist and support others in doing the same.

Since graduating, I have been doing this work pro bono, particularly for gender-based violence victims in the organisation that I serve.

Finding balance is just one aspect; we look at EQ, boundaries, how to become a money magnet, relationships and useful tools to help clients to focus on the here and now.

Where are you now and where would you like to go – is what I often ask clients in my first session.

Do you think we need emotional and mental support now, more than before?

Everyone needs some sort of support, whether it’s therapy, coaching or counseling. I am a firm believer in reaching out and asking for help, and I have seen that help is out there.

Part of working on one’s well-being is looking at mind, body and spirit. Think of these 3 things as part of a triangle.

Coaching helps a client think of new and positive ways to feed that triangle. Whether it’s through meditation, prayer, engaging in positive conversations, eating better and living a healthy lifestyle to getting enough rest.

After the pandemic, individuals have really had to think outside the box and find new ways to sustain themselves. I always say that you need to think of a goal and to remember that that goal can never change; it’s the plan that changes.

Take things one day at a time, set your intentions for the day and do an inventory at the end of the day.

Were you resentful? Were you fearful? Do you owe someone an apology? What did you achieve today? What obstacles did you face and what did you learn from them? What principles did I practice today? And lastly, what 3 quantities do I love about myself?

Gratitude always helps put me in a great space. And, having said all of this, reach out as much as possible.

How much is in your wallet right now?

I don’t carry cash anymore! Wise move, if you ask me!

What should car guards, waiters and other tip-dependent service industry personnel be tipped?

When it comes to parking, I speak to the parking angels! However, if the service is great, I’m tipping more than 10%. I’m all about the experience.

What are you binge-streaming right now?

I’m watching Severance and Loot on Apple TV.