Saftas hosts announced and Mpho Popps is on a roll 

Kaunda Selisho

Coming off the back of his role as Roast Master at The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau and his role as host of the first night of the South African Music Awards (Samas), Mpho Popps is gearing up to step into another role as the host of the upcoming 16th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

“In keeping with the theme, ‘Frame the Future’, the Saftas are proud to announce that those spearheading the celebrations will be a fresh crop of newcomers and familiar Saftss faces who represent the future of SA talent,” said organisers in a statement.

Who are the hosts for the 2022 Saftas?

Much like the Samas, the Saftas take place over two different nights with the first night labelled the Craft Awards.

These are set to take place on Friday, 2 September 2022, and will be streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel at 7pm.

Night 1 host for the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas); Candice Modiselle. Picture: Supplied

Night one of the Saftas will be hosted by multi-talented radio and tv personalities, Smash Afrika and Candice Modiselle.

Dynamic radio and all-round media personality, Khutso Theledi, and the much-loved comedian and TV personality, Mpho Popps, will join actor, TV presenter and GQ’s best-dressed break-out star, Ryle De Morny, on the second night to anchor the main event.

The official SAFTAs Main Awards Show hosts will take place on Saturday, 3 September 2022 at 7pm. The ceremony will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and on S3 (SABC3, DStv channel 193).

And the red carpet?

“There would be no event without the glamour of the red-carpet,” state organisers.

One of SA’s leading daytime TV presenters Palesa Tembe – also and actress in her own right and the trusted style aficionado – will hold down the red carpet festivities alongside social media and TV personality, Lasizwe Dambuza.



The pair will give viewers the front-row seat to the night’s best and worst dressed.

Red Carpet host for the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas); Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Supplied

Why a virtual ceremony?

While most events are returning to a live set-up with scores of people in the audience, the Saftas has decided to keep thing virtual.

Speaking about the decision to host the awards show virtually, Saftas Executive Producer – Anneke de Ridder explains that the decision to host the event virtually was made at the time the bid for tender was put out to production companies to produce the show.

“At the time, SA was still under lockdown and the bid criteria was per Saftas15 guidelines – no public event.

“Similarly, by the time the service provider Don’t Look Down was appointed, the country was still under lockdown. Given the restrictions with government institutions when it comes to changing the merits of a tender bid, we had to continue hosting the ceremony virtually,” explained de Ridder.

“While we do acknowledge that it would have been ideal to celebrate with the industry in-person, our production company have worked exceptionally hard to give industry practitioners the honour they deserve.

Our motif ‘Frame the Future’ speaks to this as we hope to build on the reimagined execution, we delivered last year.”

She assured fans and industry professionals that plans for Saftas17 are already underway and confirmed that they would resume with an in-person celebration of the industry’s best next year.

