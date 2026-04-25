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Gallery: Mzansi celebs stun on the Metro FM Awards 2026 black carpet

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

26 April 2026

12:18 am

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The awards are held at the at the Durban ICC this Saturday.

Somizi, Moozlie, Gugu Khathi and DJ Tira

From left to right: Somizi, Moozlie, Gugu Khathi and DJ Tira. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

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Black carpet fashion was a key part of the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 experience.

This year, Mzansi celebrities arrived in structured, high-fashion ensembles, while others opted for traditional-inspired designs featuring beadwork, prints and heritage silhouettes, all interpreted in line with the theme Icon-Inspired Music Excellence.

According to organisers, the theme is intended to recognise figures who have contributed to South Africa’s music industry and broader cultural landscape. It also reflects a focus on the relationship between heritage and contemporary music.

The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 took place on Saturday at the Durban ICC, bringing together some of South Africa’s biggest names in music for one of the industry’s most anticipated nights.

The ceremony celebrates excellence across multiple genres, with nominees representing amapiano, hip hop, gospel, maskandi and more.

Improved black carpet

The black carpet was noticeably more spacious this year, following last year’s complaints about overcrowding and limited movement for celebrities and media. The expanded layout allowed for easier movement during arrivals and improved access for photographers and press capturing the evening’s key moments.

Here is what Mzansi stars wore at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026

Teko Modise, Lordkez, and LootLove. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda
Bontle Smith, Ndivho Makhwanya and Lindiwe Tshili Pictures: Nigel Sibanda
Jesse Suntele, Musa Keys, and Hungani Ndlovu. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda
DJ Speedsta with his partner, Shamiso, Ntando Rambani, and Clement Maosa. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

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