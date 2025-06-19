Abongwe Mseleku to cook up a storm with ‘Shaka iLembe’ and Knorrox

Abongwe hopes to merge her passion for cooking with her film skills one day.

Izingane Zes’thembu star Abongwe Mseleku has gone from learning to cook on TikTok to collaborating with some of South Africa’s biggest brands.

Abongwe was one of the guests for Knorrox at the launch of Shaka iLembe Season 2, which premiered on Sunday, 15 June, with Knorrox as the associate sponsor.

As part of the collaboration, Abongwe and fellow TikTok influencers MaMbomvu and Mprudie will take part in a weekly live series every Sunday.

The trio will share their personal cooking journeys and prepare traditional South African dishes with a fresh, youthful twist, while also sharing their individual food stories.

Speaking to The Citizen, Abongwe said she started learning to cook during her first year at university.

“I had to start preparing my own meals. I spent the whole year eating wraps and some weird combos I’ve never seen — not because there wasn’t food, but because I didn’t know what to do with the food.”

She then started her ‘teaching myself how to cook’ video series, which has since become popular online and led to collaboration deals with brands like Knorrox.

“I wasn’t expecting to be recognised by such a big brand because I was just doing it to teach myself how to cook.

“But as the saying goes, you reap what you sow — so if you sow good, you reap good, which I am very grateful for.”

She said the brand has been part of her life since childhood, which makes the partnership feel particularly special.

“Knorrox was in every meal prepared at home. It gives me a feeling of home. My mum used those cubes almost every time she made curry,” she added.

Abongwe on merging her food passion with studies

Currently, studying film, Abongwe said she hopes to merge her passion for cooking with her studies.

“The progress I’ve made has really encouraged me. I’ve found joy in being in the kitchen, especially because no one’s forcing me to do it.

“I definitely think I’ll continue cooking, and I’d love to create something bigger from it when I’m done with my studies. I see a collaboration between my cooking and my film.”

