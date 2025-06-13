Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Mzansi celebs dazzle in African royalty fashion at the ‘Shaka iLembe’ season 2 launch

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

13 minute read

13 June 2025

04:17 pm

Shaka iLembe season two premieres this Sunday on Mzansi Magic.

actors who were at the Shaka iLembe season 2 launch

The ‘Shaka iLembe’ Season 2 launch was held at Montecasino in Fourways on Thursday night. Pictures: Supplied

South African celebrities have stepped onto the gold carpet in regal, African-inspired fashion to celebrate the much-anticipated new season of Shaka iLembe.

But while the stars had all the room to shine, members of the media were left navigating a gold carpet as cramped as a shopping aisle.

Trying to take a picture or secure an interview felt like strutting through a straw.

However, that did not take away from what was a beautiful event, also attended by the reigning king of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

ALSO READ: Q&A with Tirelo and Mpumelelo Mseleku: Parenthood, engagement rumours and ‘Izingane Zes’thembu’ S3

Shaka iLembe season 2 launch: A star studded event

The stars delivered — dressed in majestic African fabrics, bold beadwork and regal silhouettes, fit for a royal story like Shaka iLembe.

Among the A-listers in attendance were Nomzamo Mbatha, Dawn Thandeka King, JoJo Robinson, Mbuso Khoza, KB Motsilanyane and many more.

Lead actor Lemogang Tsipa told The Citizen he cannot wait for viewers to witness the action this season, especially the evolution of his character, Shaka.

“This is the season where we see Shaka grow from king to king of kings — taking over all the nations,” he said.

“I think the biggest challenge is obviously filling the great shoes of such a king who has left a massive legacy.”

Season two premieres this Sunday on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 8pm.

CEO of general entertainment at MultiChoice, Nomsa Philiso, said the show continues to bring history to life.

“The show has not only brought history to life, but it has also contributed to shaping the discourse around it. It’s a powerful reminder of the richness of our heritage,” she said.

NOW READ: Ofentse Tsipa: The ‘global mama’ on being a South African on Kenya’s The Mommy Club

Read more on these topics

Mzansi Magic TV shows

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Youth Day weekend safety: Creecy explains why June is a ‘very unfortunate month’ on SA’s roads
South Africa Amerikaners founder denies claims of ‘struggling’ South African ‘refugees’ in US
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Taking unemployment lessons from a bank boss who can’t count?
Health New Covid variant raises concern over vaccine access
South Africa Eastern Cape floods: Death toll rises as residents recount grim tragedy

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp