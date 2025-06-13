Mzansi celebs dazzle in African royalty fashion at the ‘Shaka iLembe’ season 2 launch

Shaka iLembe season two premieres this Sunday on Mzansi Magic.

The ‘Shaka iLembe’ Season 2 launch was held at Montecasino in Fourways on Thursday night. Pictures: Supplied

South African celebrities have stepped onto the gold carpet in regal, African-inspired fashion to celebrate the much-anticipated new season of Shaka iLembe.

But while the stars had all the room to shine, members of the media were left navigating a gold carpet as cramped as a shopping aisle.

Trying to take a picture or secure an interview felt like strutting through a straw.

However, that did not take away from what was a beautiful event, also attended by the reigning king of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Shaka iLembe season 2 launch: A star studded event

The stars delivered — dressed in majestic African fabrics, bold beadwork and regal silhouettes, fit for a royal story like Shaka iLembe.

Among the A-listers in attendance were Nomzamo Mbatha, Dawn Thandeka King, JoJo Robinson, Mbuso Khoza, KB Motsilanyane and many more.

Lead actor Lemogang Tsipa told The Citizen he cannot wait for viewers to witness the action this season, especially the evolution of his character, Shaka.

“This is the season where we see Shaka grow from king to king of kings — taking over all the nations,” he said.

“I think the biggest challenge is obviously filling the great shoes of such a king who has left a massive legacy.”

Season two premieres this Sunday on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 8pm.

CEO of general entertainment at MultiChoice, Nomsa Philiso, said the show continues to bring history to life.

“The show has not only brought history to life, but it has also contributed to shaping the discourse around it. It’s a powerful reminder of the richness of our heritage,” she said.

