Homage to Queen Nandi: Nomzamo Mbatha reveals secrets behind her regal Shaka iLembe gown

When actress Nomzamo Mbatha stepped onto the red carpet at the Shaka iLembe premiere, jaws dropped and cameras clicked in awe.

Nomzamo Mbatha shares the secrets of her regal Shaka iLembe dress: a gown fit for a Zulu queen.

The gown, rich in symbolism, detail, and cultural tribute, sparked headlines, hashtags, and high praise.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen, Nomzamo unpacks the vision, collaboration, and craftsmanship behind the unforgettable dress that paid homage to African queenship and the art of storytelling through fashion.

Nomzamo Mbatha didn’t just arrive at the Shaka iLembe premiere; she conquered it.

Nomzamo Mbatha Nxumalo. Picture: @kpaparazzi_

In a moment that fused fashion with history, actress Nomzamo stole the spotlight in a custom Gert-Johan Coetzee gown that has since become one of the most talked-about South African red-carpet looks in recent years.

The dramatic ensemble, adorned with cowrie shells and shield motifs, wasn’t just a showstopper – it was a statement.

Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: @kpaparazzi_

“It wasn’t just about looking beautiful. It was about embodying a woman stepping into power. A kingmaker,” Mbatha told The Citizen.

Having played Queen Nandi in the epic historical series Shaka iLembe, Mbatha was deeply involved in the design process for her premiere look. She didn’t just want a dress; she wanted to wear a narrative.

“I had gathered a curated Pinterest board of ideas around what a woman who is coming into her own would feel like in the world,” she says. “An homage to Queen Nandi in the best way possible.”

The gown was meticulously brought to life by renowned designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, known for his ability to merge bold vision with intricate craftsmanship. “Gert has always had the respect of craftsmanship and never takes shortcuts,” says Mbatha. “I thought of him to be a collaborator on this, and he made sure the shields played a significant role.”

Constructed with heavy embellishment, hand-beading, and layers of symbolism, the dress was a technical and visual marvel. “Yes, the dress is weighty,” Mbatha laughs. “But what’s that saying? Heavy is the head that… well, in this case, heavy is the hem that wears the shells.”

Nomzamo Mbatha Nxumalo and Gert-Johan Cotzee. Picture: @kpaparazzi_

Designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares that the dress, an entirely handcrafted ensemble, took over 260 hours to complete, featuring more than 10,000 individually hand-stitched beads and over 1000 cowrie shells.

ALSO READ: ‘A brand-new chapter’: Minnie Dlamini joins Gagasi FM

The Cowrie shells were non-negotiable for the actress.

Historically, the shells have been used as currency and spiritual symbols across Africa, and they have grounded the dress in deeper meaning. “I wanted something that felt like true strength and power,” she explains. “They represent wealth, divinity, and womanhood. It had to be powerful.”

Nomzamo Mbatha Nxumalo. Picture @kpaparazzi_

Coetzee’s team of bead workers – all women, many of whom are fans of the show – brought the design to life over countless hours. “Gert has incredible women bead workers who are meticulous and enthusiastic. They wanted to make something different,” Mbatha notes.

As for the logistics of wearing such a detailed piece? “Putting it on wasn’t too tough, although it’s a two-man job!” she quips. “Walking in it was another story. I had to ensure not to step on the shells – hopefully not crush them!”

But every struggle was worth the moment.

On that red carpet, Nomzamo Mbatha wasn’t just an actress at a premiere – she was a queen among mortals, wrapped in a story stitched by history, culture, and excellence.

ALSO READ:Trump launches new gold smartphone ‘made entirely in US’

“Gert is one of the most iconic South African brands,” she concludes. “He leads with excellence and doesn’t compromise. I needed that for this moment.”

And what a moment it was, not just fashion, but a fierce celebration of heritage, womanhood, and rising power.