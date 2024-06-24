Africa United Youth Orchestra: A new chapter for continent’s music landscape

The orchestra consist of of young talents hailing from various African countries and operates under the auspices of Mzansi Philharmonic.

Mzansi Philharmonic, performing at the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The recently launched Africa United Youth Orchestra operates under the auspices of Mzansi Philharmonic. Picture: mzansiphilharmonic/Instagram

As a way of ushering in a new chapter in the African orchestral music landscape, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra (Mzansi Philharmonic) has announced the establishment of the Africa United Youth Orchestra (AUYO).

“The Africa United Youth Orchestra represents a significant milestone in promoting unity, collaboration, and excellence across Africa’s diverse cultural tapestry,” said chief executive and artistic director of Mzansi Philharmonic, Bongani Tembe in a statement.

The announcement comes as South Africa celebrates Youth Month and just a month after Africa Month which is celebrated in May.

The orchestra, spearheaded by Tembe, will be composed of young talents from various African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“By bringing together gifted young musicians from different regions, the orchestra embodies the spirit of harmony and cooperation that knows no borders,” averred Tembe.

“Through the shared language of music, AUYO seeks to foster cultural exchange, celebrate Africa’s rich heritage, and inspire the next generation of music prodigies.”

AUYO operates under the auspices of Mzansi Philharmonic, which recently performed at the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Mzansi Philharmonic was officially launched in July 2022 as an initiative of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The orchestra receives an annual grant of about R20 million from the government and comprises up to 110 non-permanent musicians drawn from regional orchestras, universities and freelance musicians.

On the road

The freshly launched ensemble is expected to make its debut in July in the ZK Matthews Hall at the University of South Africa (UNISA), in Tshwane.

The performance will be led by conductor William Eddins; the first half of the concert will highlight ground-breaking works by South African composers M.M. Moerane, M. Khumalo, and B. Ndodana-Breen.

Opening the program will be Moerane’s Fatse La Heso (My Country), followed by soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha performing arias from Khumalo’s uShaka KaSenzangakhona and Princess Magogo (the first Zulu opera), as well as Die Kind from the Three Orchestral Songs on Poems of Ingrid Jonker, composed by B. Ndodana-Breen.

The concert concludes with Dvořák’s beloved Symphony No.9, From the New World.

In August AUYO will head to the US for a performance at the Carnegie Hall’s World Orchestra Week (WOW).

This summer concert festival brings together five youth orchestras from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America to New York City for music-making and cultural exchange.

