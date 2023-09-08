New musical page: The Soil’s 5th studio album to debut without Buhle Mda

The group has officially welcomed a new member ...

Multi-award-winning acapella group, The Soil is set to release its 5th studio album, seven years after their last works.

The group’s last album release was in 2016. At the time, the group comprised Buhlebendalo Mda, Phindo Ngxanga, and Ntsika Ngxanga.

In 2020, the trio said they were taking a break to focus on solo music careers.

However, they are back together and gearing up to release a new album. Unfortunately, in a statement released this week, the group said long-time member, Buhle Mda, would not be part of the project as she had decided to focus on her solo music career and publishing company.

“The Soil without Buhle is not going to be the same. We grew up in this group together, but we support her [decision] and wish her all the best in her new endeavour,” said Phindo and Ntsika.

Native Rhythms boss Velile Sithole, who worked with Buhle for more than a decade said the songbird would definitely succeed in her new journey as a solo musician.

“It’s a new chapter that we are now writing and we hope the script will read beautifully. I have had the pleasure of working with Buhle for over a decade now. She is a towering figure, with such talent that always reveals itself on stage.”

Theo Matshoba replaces Buhle on The Soil

In 2016, The Soil held auditions looking for a female singer to step in as a temporary replacement for Buhle. At the time, Buhle was taking some time off to focus on her spiritual journey.

Theo Matshoba, who is now joining the group permanently, entered the competition and was later announced as the temporary replacement for Buhle.

Phindo and Ntsika said they were excited to have Theo permanently join the group.

“We are exceedingly excited by the beautiful dynamism that Theo’s rare gift brings to the group’s creative ethos.”

Speaking about her departure, Buhle said it was time to move on and grow: “I grew up as the child of The Soil. I have graced local and international stages and performed at some of the biggest festivals, in front of huge audiences, here and abroad. I can never replace the time I have had with the group …”

