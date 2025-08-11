Despite frustrating sound and logistical issues, Anthony Hamilton, Joe Thomas, Zonke, Vusi Nova and Sjava gave fans a night to remember.

The Women’s Day Concert at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, brought together international soul legends and top South African artists for an unforgettable music celebration, including Anthony Hamilton, Joe Thomas and Zonke, who lit up the event despite technical glitches.

Anthony Hamilton brings love and soul to Johannesburg

Just like he’d promised, Grammy Award-winning American soul singer Anthony Hamilton showed up and showed out, giving his South African fans the very best.

Performing hits like Charlene and Best of Me, Hamilton delivered emotional, crowd-favourite ballads while showing heartfelt appreciation for Mzansi music lovers who’ve supported him over the years.

Joe Thomas serenades women of Mzansi

Joe Thomas at the Women’s Day commemoration at Wanderers Stadium on 9 August 2025 in Johannesburg, Picture via Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape.

Dressed sharply in red, R&B superstar Joe Thomas brought romance to the Johannesburg Women’s Day concert, singing live soulful ballads that had the packed stadium of women singing along joyfully.

Even when technical issues interrupted his set, Joe returned with a powerful, intimate performance that reminded fans why he remains a legend in 90s and 2000s R&B, proving his prowess despite the glitches.

Zonke captivates with ‘Feelings’ and high energy

Zonke Dikana performs at Wanderers Stadium on 9 August 2025 in Johannesburg. Picture via Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape.

South African songstress Zonke Dikana was a massive hit, performing her signature songs and delivering a moving rendition of Feelings, a track that always tugs at the heartstrings.

Her energy-filled performance proved why she’s one of South Africa’s top live performers, even though poor sound caused her mic to cut out during key moments, echoing the overall theme of overcoming technical problems on this Women’s Day.

Sjava adds rich melodic layers

Award-winning artist Sjava brought his rich, soulful melodies to the stage, adding depth and texture to the evening’s lineup.

Unfortunately, ongoing mic failures and sound problems meant parts of his set were missed by sections of the crowd, highlighting the technical glitches that plagued the event.

Sound and logistics fail to match the talent

The repeated technical failures left many questioning whether there was a proper sound check before the concert. For an event of this magnitude, audiences expect seamless production.

Poor technical support not only frustrates fans but also undermines the professionalism of artists who rehearse extensively for live shows.

Regarding sound quality, Richard Mpofu, a representative from Gearhouse, stated, “We take great pride in delivering exceptional sound, but sometimes unforeseen technical issues may arise.

“That’s why we stress the importance of conducting planned soundchecks with all artists; these checks are crucial for achieving the best sound from the very first note. We are pleased with how swiftly our team, along with the international engineers, addressed the challenges, ultimately ensuring the sound met the high expectations of the audience.”

Security and entry problems add to the frustration

Aside from the sound glitches, logistics at the Wanderers Stadium were lacking. Security appeared disorganised, ticket scanners malfunctioned, and entry tags ran out, creating bottlenecks at the gates.

In the end, the professionalism of Anthony Hamilton, Joe Thomas, Zonke, and Sjava salvaged the event.

Each gave their best, proving why they are icons in R&B and soul music. Hopefully, future Women’s Day concerts will match this talent with flawless event execution.