‘I didn’t switch lanes – I just widened the road’ – Anele Mdoda on her new film

Mdoda says broadcasting taught her the power of connection, while film allows her to deepen that.

Anele Mdoda says going into filmmaking was natural progression for her as a storyteller. Picture: zintathu/Instagram

Broadcaster Anele Mdoda has seemingly transitioned seamlessly into filmmaking in recent times, with one of her films even earning an Oscar nomination.

“Broadcasting taught me the power of connection. Film allows me to deepen that – to sit in the grey areas, to explore emotion and history with time and texture,” Mdoda tells The Citizen.

Mdoda says it’s all communication after all. “I’m just using different tools. I even use food to talk,” she shares.

“It’s a natural progression for a storyteller. I didn’t switch lanes — I just widened the road.”

She spoke to this publication ahead of the South Africa debut of her second film, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, on Thursday.

Based on the book of the same title written by Alexandra Fuller, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight is directed by celebrated South African-American actress Embeth Davidtz.

The film is produced by Rose and Oaks Media, a company founded by Mdoda, Frankie Du Toit, and Paul Buys. Mdoda, Du Toit and Trevor Noah are the producers.

Bringing in Trevor Noah

The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada last September.

At that time, Noah hadn’t joined the film as a producer, which Mdoda described as ‘the most natural alignment’.

“His passion for the story, the continent, and for telling nuanced African narratives to the world made him the perfect partner. He didn’t just come in with a name – he came with intention,” said Mdoda about her friend.

Mdoda said Noah understands both the global audience and the local heartbeat, and that having that dual lens is “incredibly powerful”.

The move to rope in Noah is similar to that she made with her Oscar-nominated film, The Last Ranger, when she brought Lebo M on board.

“It’s about credibility, access and amplification,” she says explaining the decisions.

“When you’re telling African stories, having global figures who understand the craft and the politics of storytelling helps break down doors that are often hard to open. Lebo M and Trevor are not just names – they’re bridges,” said Mdoda.

She added that they are currently working on a project where we will “plead and beg” for Lebo M to do the score for them.

Aiming for Oscar glory

Through The Last Ranger, Mdoda and her team made history by becoming the first Xhosa film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Mdoda gave a resounding “yes” when asked about whether she wants to enter Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight for Oscar consideration.

“The response at TIFF affirmed that this is a film with international resonance. In the perfect world, Embeth [Davidtz] gets nominated for best director, Lexi Venter for best actress, best screenplay adaptation and best film,” said Mdoda.

In the film, Davidtz examines the collapse of colonialism through the eyes of eight-year-old Bobo as Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) approaches its pivotal 1980 election, marking the end of white rule.

Davidtz plays the character of Nicola Fuller, mother to young, perceptive Bobo (Lexi Venter).

Nicola sleeps with a machine gun, ready to use it for “terrorists” or snakes, whatever threatens her family. She’s taught her daughter that any African could be a terrorist.

“I’m always drawn to stories that are honest, complex and rooted in truth. Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight and The Last Ranger both explore identity in very different ways – but they’re ultimately about belonging and, man oh man, the South African backdrop is the ultimate scene to shoot against,” shared the radio host.

The film will have a limited cinema release, followed by a broadcast on M-Net and DStv.

