If you were a teenage girl in the 90’s, chances are you know pretty much every single Backstreet Boys song by heart. The boy band has been around for 29 years, continually captivating millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs.

Recognised as the best-selling boy band in history, Backstreet Boys have countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million.

Some of their most popular songs include Everybody from their Backstreet’s Back album in 1997, As long as you love me, Show me the meaning of being lonely from their Millennium album in 1999, I want it that way, Shape of my heart from their Black and Blue album in 2000 and their Grammy-nominated Don’t go breaking my heart in 2019.

The DNA World Tour

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off “The DNA World Tour” – their biggest arena tour in 18 years. Having performed all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America, the group is finally heading to South Africa later this year.

Big Concerts confirmed the band’s South African leg of their ‘The DNA World Tour’ on Monday morning.

There will only be two shows – one in Cape Town, at the Grand Arena in Cape Town on 16 May and one at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 19 May.

Backstreet Boys tickets

The DNA World Tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday 24 February exclusively from www.ticketmaster.co.za.

The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday 22 February from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will run until 8:59am on Friday, 24 February.

Big Concerts have warned fans not to buy tickets from Viagogo.

“These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue and you will not be entitled to a refund,” they said in a statement.

Backstreet Boys ‘DNA World Tour’ 2023

Cape Town

16 May 2023

Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

Tickets are only available exclusively from Ticketmaster from 9am Friday 24 February.

For complete tour and ticket information visit www.bigconcerts.co.za

Pretoria

19 May 2023

SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

Tickets are only available exclusively from Ticketmaster from 9am Friday 24 February.

For complete tour and ticket information visit www.bigconcerts.co.za

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers