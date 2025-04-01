‘BBMzansi’ star Sinaye Sotobe joins YFM’s new lineup

Sinaye scored two radio shows on the station.
Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Sinaye Sotobe joins YFM. Picture: Instagram/@_sinaye
Former Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) 2024 contestant Sinaye Sotobe has landed two shows at YFM, joining the station’s revamped lineup.
South Africa’s pioneering commercial radio station announced its highly anticipated 2025 schedule earlier this week, kicking off today, 1 April.
Sinaye will co-host the weekday afternoon show Home Run alongside Ayanda MVP from 3pm to 6pm.
He will also host his show, Happy Hour with Sinaye, which airs weekdays from 6pm to 7pm.
YFM’s fresh new shows and revamps
The station has also introduced new shows, including Club Y, which will run from Monday to Saturday and replace the popular YTKO mix show.
The show will feature a rotating lineup of DJs such as Shakes x Les, Thee Buhle, Ggoldie, Lesedi The DJ, Rarri, Venom, DJ Pedabotic, Legendary Crisp, DJ Zan-D, DJ Samba and Just Mo.
Weekday mornings will kick off with The Way Up, hosted by Nia Brown and Okay Wasabi, from 5am to 9am.
Xtremme follows with Morning Break from 9am to 12pm, joined by new co-host Noni Khumalo.
Full 2025 lineup
Monday – Friday
05:00-09:00 – The Way Up – Nia Brown & Okay Wasabi
09:00-12:00 – Morning Break – Xtremme & Noni Khumalo
12:00-15:00 – The Lunch League – Caddy & Yvette Floss
15:00-18:00 – Home Run – Ayanda MVP & Sinaye
18:00-19:00 – Happy Hour – Sinaye
19:00-20:00 – Club Y – Featuring a rotating DJ line-up
20:00-22:00 – UNCENSORED – Tulz Madala & Dimpho Mokgotho
22:00-00:00 (Sun-Wed) – Savage Nights – Thabo X & Shamiso
22:00-00:00 (Thu) – On The Streets – Major Steez
21:00-00:00 (Fri) – The Hype Factory – Hype
Saturdays
06:00-10:00 – Wake ‘n Shake – Sizwe M
10:00-14:00 – The Glow Up – Karen Mthethwa
14:00-17:00 – Supreme Saturdays – Thabo X
17:00-18:00 – The Rizz – Shamiso
18:00-20:00 – All Girls On Deck – DJ Fae Fae
Sundays
06:00-10:00 – Sunday Feels I – Sizwe M
10:00-14:00 – Sunday Feels II – Karen Mthethwa
14:00-18:00 – The Global Experience – Just Mo
18:00-22:00 – Sundaze – Fif_Laaa
