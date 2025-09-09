Roodepoort Theatre celebrates 45 years by honouring stage icons and those behind the scenes

In 2013, Roodepoort Theatre became part of Joburg City Theatres.

To celebrate its 45th anniversary, the Roodepoort Theatre is honouring on-stage icons and those who work behind the scenes.

“As the Roodepoort Theatre steps into its next chapter, Celebrating Golden Chronicles is set to be not only a night of tributes but rather, a celebration of enduring power of the arts to unite communities, tell our stories, and inspire generations,” said Joburg Theatre CEO Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema.

In 2013, under Nduneni-Ngema, Roodepoort Theatre became part of Joburg City Theatres. These theatres include Joburg Theatre, Roodepoort Theatre and Soweto Theatre.

The event is set to take place on 24 September at the Roodepoort Theatre.

Last year, the Soweto Theatre had a similar celebration to honour legends, where 40 creatives from a variety of disciplines received a star on the theatre’s wall.

45 years of Roodepoort Theatre

Themed ‘Celebrating Golden Chronicles’, the black-tie event will honour cultural icons, unveiling the Stars of Roodepoort installation, and celebrating the theatre’s enduring legacy.

Since its founding in 1980 as Pro Musica Theatre, the Roodepoort Theatre has been a beacon of artistic excellence, presenting more than 400 operas and 500 symphony concerts, and welcoming luminaries like Mimi Coertse and Nigel Kennedy.

“In honouring those who built its legacy and throwing the spotlight on the artists who carry it forward, the theatre reaffirms its role as both a guardian of cultural heritage and a stage for bold new voices,” Nduneni-Ngema said.

“The 45th anniversary is not only a celebration of the past, but also a promise of the theatre’s vibrant future in Johannesburg’s cultural landscape.”

The night will also see the launch of the 45th Anniversary Book, which chronicles the theatre’s journey from its origins as Pro Musica to its present as a vibrant cultural hub.

Long-serving staff members will also be honoured, underscoring that the theatre’s history is built not only on great performances but also on the dedication of those who have worked behind the scenes.

Legends to be honoured

The Roodepoort Theatre has announced the first batch of 30 legends that will be honoured. These names include Sandra Prinsloo, Vinette Ebrahim, Wayne van Rooyen and Ilse Klink.

Alongside them are cultural figures across disciplines – musicians Dr Victor and Nataniël, ballet sensation Kitty Phetla and acclaimed producer Frans Swart.

