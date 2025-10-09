‘Blessed and grateful’: J John on leading 20th Xitsonga Music Awards nominations and upcoming one-man show

J John is recognised in categories including Best Male Artist, Best Album and several collaborations.

Limpopo singer and songwriter J John the Big Baby, is preparing for a one-man show scheduled for December.

The Bonus hitmaker is also among the leading nominees for this year’s Xitsonga Music Awards, receiving five nominations.

Speaking about his nominations, J John said he is grateful for the recognition.

“It feels amazing. It feels like a blessing. It’s one of the things I’ve been working hard towards. However, I feel like it’s still just the beginning,” J John said.

He said his album, Xitlhavi, which earned the Best Album nomination, had received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans.

“Xitlhavi made people fall in love with the sound, creativity and storytelling in every song. It felt amazing to receive such a positive response.

“The album will forever be one of my greatest offerings to my fans who have been with me from the beginning,” he said.

J John’s one-man show

The show will take place at Giyani Stadium in Limpopo on 19 December.

J John said the show is inspired by international performers such as Michael Jackson and Kendrick Lamar.

“My fans can expect something they’ve never seen before on stage, something that has never been done before. I am trying to infuse art, creativity and performance in one place, like Michael Jackson and Kendrick Lamar, who deliver such performances in a single set.

“Another inspiration comes from our own Xigaza artists, such as Benny Mayengani, and watching the journeys of local stars like Makhadzi and Cassper Nyovest.”

The lineup includes some of Limpopo province’s stars, including Lekker Stylist and Metrobeatz RSA, with more to be announced.

Speaking about his future projects, J John said he aims to take Xigaza music to the international market.

“I want the sound to become a leading genre in Africa, alongside Amapiano and Afrobeats. One day I want to wake up and be part of history.

“I want my name to go down with the legends of the music industry. I want to take Xigaza music to the international level,” he said.

