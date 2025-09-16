Lauryn Hill: ‘Salute to my beloved son, Zion Marley’ ahead of DStv Delicious Festival performance

Lauryn Hill will share the stage with her sons at her upcoming performance at the DStv Delicious Festival on Sunday.

US singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill has shown support for her eldest son, Zion, after he released new music ahead of their performance at the DStv Delicious Festival this weekend.

“Salute to my beloved son Zion Marley — grass-roots and self-funded, pushing his music out there!! Beautiful song,” Hill wrote on Instagram, showing support to Zion.

Mother and son bond

Zion, who recently turned 28 years old, is the eldest son of Hill and Rohan Marley. The former couple never legally married, and have five children together.

Zion released a single, Premature Paradise, last Friday ahead of their performance in South Africa.

“I wrote that [Premature Paradise] on my guitar. I wrote it in a space that I really didn’t know where my music would go from here. I was just trying to figure it out, you know,” Zion said in an interview before the song’s release.

“I wrote it in a headspace where I thought, like, what can I do that I don’t have to depend on anybody else. So, it’s basically coming from truly me.”

Zion described Hill as the one person that he feeds off in terms of inspiration.

“She’s a call away, you know she uh, she’s a genius, you know. You can’t take that for light. You have to really listen when she speaks…I’ve just been soaking up all the knowledge I could and just making sure I replicate it and bring something to this generation that may be missing.”

Lauryn Hill’s sons keeping family tradition

Hill will share the stage with her sons at her upcoming performance in South Africa. The Grammy award winner has been touring together with her sons.

Her third son and Zion’s younger brother, Joshua, popularly known as YG Marley, had a successful run on the charts with his single, Praise Jah In the Moonlight, last year.

The song, which was released in early 2024, peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Global 200, number five on the UK Singles Chart, and number 1 in New Zealand.

Praise Jah In the Moonlight samples his late iconic grandfather Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1978 song, Crisis.

The song also achieved Platinum certifications in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Gold in France.

It’s the highest-charting independent reggae song of the century, and made history as the highest-debuting reggae single on the Billboard Hot 100 in more than seven years.

Hill at Delicious Festival

Hill recently performed at Brazil’s The Town Festival in São Paulo together with Zion and YG Marely.

During their time in Brazil, Hill opened a pop-up store together with her boys, where they sold exclusive merchandise and interacted with their Brazilian fans.

Unlike her performance in South America, Hill’s performance at the Delicious Festival will also include the Fugees’ bandmate and former partner Wyclef Jean.

The two-day festival is hosted at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 20 and 21 September 2025. This is the 12th edition of the festival.

Hill will perform on Sunday, while Saturday is headlined by Kwesta, Inkabi Zezwe [Sjava and Big Zulu] and US artist Don Toliver.

Zoë Modiga, Mandisi Dyantyis, and gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration will spearhead the performances on Sunday.

