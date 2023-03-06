‘Budapest’ hitmaker George Ezra is coming to South Africa

Citizen Reporter

International artists are coming to South Africa thick and fast, and Big Concerts has announced that British artist George Ezra will be performing in the country.

Over the last several months, Big Concerts has announced big names such as Sting, and Imagine Dragons and recently the 1990s iconic boyband Backstreet Boys expected to perform in Mzansi.

The award-winning singer George Ezra has become one of the artists featured in a long list of musicians coming to SA this winter season. The Backstreet Boys are set to perform in May.

The tour will kick off in Cape Town.

Ezra is known for his hits such as Bupdest, Shotgun, Wanted On Voyage and Staying At Tamara’s. His sound is described as soulful folk-pop with elements of the blues.

Some of his songs have reached number one in the United Kingdom and gone four times platinum in the UK. Ezra has sold eight million album-equivalent sales worldwide and seven billion career streams. He also won British Male Solo Artist at the Brit Awards in 2019.

He released new music in the latter parts of 2022, releasing his third album Gold Rush Kid.

George Ezra’s South Africa tour dates

The artist will kick off his tour in the country in July.

Dates:

Cape Town

12 July 2023

Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

For complete tour and ticket information visit www.bigconcerts.co.za.

Pretoria

15 July 2023

SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, 10 March, exclusively from the Ticketmaster website.

Discovery Bank account holders, presale tickets will go online on Ticketmaster’s website from Wednesday, 8 March, at 9am until Friday, 10 March, at 8.59am.

Big Concerts has warned fans to not purchase tickets from any other website, including Viagogo.

“These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund,” Big Concerts concluded.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele