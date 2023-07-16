Burna Boy bringing his show-stopping ways back to SA

By Xanet Scheepers

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, will be heading to South Africa for a concert in September.

The Last, Last hitmaker made waves in South Africa when he headlined the DStv Delicious Festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, in Johannesburg, last year September.

Many attendees who made their way to the venue last year to watch Burna Boy perform live, complained about the chaos that erupted around Kyalami due to massive traffic jams and various other logistical issues as thousands of his fans clambered to see him perform.

This could very well be why FNB stadium has been chosen as the venue for his performance this year.

About Burna Boy

The 32-year-old Nigerian singer rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing Like to Party, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.

During an interview with The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon in September 2022, the artist explained how he got his stage name.

He told Fallon that his love for superheroes as a kid inspired his artist name.

“I know I don’t look like it, but yeah I used to draw comic books and copy different [heroes] like Spiderman and Superman. I would just draw, and then at a point, I wanted my own. I wanted to be my own superhero where I could draw me as a superhero, you know with a cape and all that. So I was trying to come up with a name and all I could think of was Burna Boy,” he explained during the interview.

Following the global success of his 2022 album Love, Damini, the Nigerian singer scooped his fourth BET International Act award in June 2023.

Burna Boy walked away with the Best International Act award at the BET Awards in June 2023, beating Mzansi’s K.O and Uncle Waffles from Eswatini.

Earlier this year Rolling Stone ranked him number 197 on its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

“African talent knows no bounds and Burna Boy is the best example of that. Not only was he the first Nigerian artist to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York. He continued on to headline and sell out stadium shows in both London and New York. This African giant’s footsteps speak for themselves and we are convinced he will be able to do the same at FNB stadium in September,” said Ternary Music Group CEO, Sedote Nwachukwu.

About the Burna Boy SA concert

The concert will take place on 23 September 2023 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Tickets start from R765 at www.ticketpro.co.za.

