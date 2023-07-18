‘Historic’: Preston Sihlangu to perform at Netball World Cup opening ceremony

By Lineo Lesemane

Afro-soul singer and songwriter Preston Sihlangu is set to perform at the Netball World Cup 2023 opening ceremony.

The Netball World Cup will take place in Cape Town from the 28 July to the 6th of August this year.

Preston told The Citizen his performance will set the tone for the international sporting extravaganza.

He also shared that his hitsong, Africa Child, has been chosen as the theme song for the tournament.

“When I wrote this song, it was about this exact moment. Africa rising and being represented to the world not as a third world continent, but Africa as the father of evolution in every aspect,” he said.

The acclaimed music star said he is looking forward to having Africa’s voice spread across the globe.

“It is such a pleasure to be an African from Virginia in the Free State to represent Africa, where in a previous Netball World Cup event, an American artist was chosen to come all the way to Africa and give us a theme song. Thank you to the organisers for making this important decision. This is historical.”

ALSO READ: Proteas ready to chase medal at Netball World Cup, says coach Plummer

Preston Sihlangu’s highly anticipated ‘I Am Black and Golden’ tour

To celebrate 25 years in the music industry, Preston will kick off his ‘I Am Black and Golden’ tour at the Sand du Plessis Theatre in Bloemfontein next month.

The tour will celebrate his remarkable career, spanning seven albums and several chart-topping singles, including Thojana Ya Thesele, Cry No More, and Naledi.

It promises to take fans on a nostalgic journey, featuring special performances from other superstars like Donald, Afrotraction, Brian Temba, Bondo, and Peter Mashata.

“The tour will feature a selection of my love songs from my compilation and will also be accompanied by special appearances from my industry friends who have contributed to my success.

“Additional tour dates and venues will be announced soon to ensure that fans across the country have the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary musical experience,” he said.

NOW READ: Rate it or hate it: What your favs wore to Floyd Mayweather’s Banquet Dinner