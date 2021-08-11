As Siya heads back on tour, Rachel Kolisi says ‘it never gets easier’ to say goodbye

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The life of a WAG (‘wives and girlfriends’ of athletes) is not an easy one. It’s easy to assume that Rachel Kolisi is used to her husband Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s rugby tours by now.

Just days after their triumph over the British & Irish Lions over the weekend, Siya and the national rugby team have their eyes on the Rugby Championship, with the first two test matches taking place in Port Elizabeth.

Rachel is not ready for the long absence of Siya for the tournament, which will occur for the next three months.

She wrote on Instagram: “The kiddies and I said goodbye to our hero today, he’ll be travelling for the next three months. We need to get back to work and school, but the goodbyes never get easier. Thank you for all the love and support over the past few weeks!”

The Kolisis were able to cheer their frontman on during the final test in Cape Town.

Couple goals

The couple is always serving goals with honest messages of their personal struggles. However, Rachel – on the July cover of Women & Home – said appearances were deceiving.

“Life can be strange sometimes. One day, you’re on a cover of a magazine that says ‘fierce, fearless female’. And the next you can be sitting on a bathroom floor trying to put sentences together without crying. One thing I know is there is a season for everything. And sometimes we can be fierce and fearless, other times we feel we’re not. AND THAT’S OKAY.”

Rachel recently posted some appreciation for her hubby on his birthday.

“Words could never explain how much we love and appreciate you. You really are one of a kind! And I can’t wait to see what the next 30 [years] have in store.”

Awww, how cute!

