PICS: Liesl Laurie’s fabulous bachelorette party

Lerato Maimela

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie recently held her bachelorette party, and she has taken to social media to share the pictures from the event with her fans and followers.

In the pictures, the former Miss SA is posing on a balcony in a silk pyjama set which has “Liesl’s bachelorette” written on the back. She is also wearing a tiara on her head, and is seen posing with white balloons and a giant letter setting which reads “bride”.

The model got engaged to her husband Dr Musa Mthombeni in June, after the two were in a relationship for just under a year.

Mthombeni popped the question on what seemed to be a mountain top, which gave the couple the stunning view of KwaZulu-Natal.

The two then moved their engagement photoshoot to the beach, where Liesl is seen showing her followers her engagement ring with the view of the ocean being visible in her background.

The couple then took to social media to announce that Mthombeni had paid her lobola, and that they were officially, traditionally, married.

“11 months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend…today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed,” said Mthombeni in an Instagram post.

Shortly after their lobola negotiations, the two announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Liesl took to social media to express how “hectic” it was for the both of them, but was grateful enough to be taken care of by her husband.

“For about 18 months my medical doctor has managed to steer clear of the dreaded Covid-19 virus but a couple of days ago he (read we) tested positive.



“What a crazy, hectic experience but as you can understand I am well taken care of. Today is a good day and with each day of this rollercoaster ride that passes I feel more and more like myself.

“We are on the mend and would like to thank all our friends and family for the prayers. We are slowly but surely healing day by day,” said the model.

Here are some picture’s from Liesl’s bachelorette party

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie. Picture: Instagram

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie. Picture: Instagram

Former Miss SA, Liesl Laurie. Picture: Instagram

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie. Picture: Instagram