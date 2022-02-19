RHODurban: ‘Stop accusing Nonku’s mom of lies’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Fans and viewers of The Real Housewives of Durban are still venting their frustration over the latest episode this week.

After the anticlimax of the introduction of the new housewife Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku and some heated debates at the table, the episode turned to the old drama from the first episode.

During that episode, Nonku Williams hosted an event, sort of redemption and to heal old wounds with the other ladies.

Her mother, Queen, said a speech praising her daughter and in a way, it was interpreted as jabbing them. She said that the ladies may be beautiful, but not as beautiful as herself.

“Beautiful ladies…you might be beautiful but not like this woman”, pointing to her own face.

This didn’t sit well with the women, particularly Annie and Londie who have brought it up numerous times ever since.

However, Annie Ludick and Londie London misinterpreted what Queen said and thought she said the women weren’t beautiful at all and that they were dumb.

Commentators also didn’t like that Londie was siding with Annie, saying she was sucking up to Annie who before stated they were not friends rather acquaintances.

exactly… hope they say sorry when they see that they were wrong cause bayamphaphela uQueen hehehe #RHODurban https://t.co/r6zLBgmJkt— Gabi Mbele™ (@TheGabi) February 19, 2022

I'm not a fan of Nonku's mother, but she never claimed they were stupid. She stated that they are not as attractive as she is. It's strange for Londie and Annie to sit there and lie. They are, after all, phony buddies.#RHODurban— #PadGoddess (@mstamaar) February 18, 2022

Viewers seem to be irritated with Annie during the episode, especially her comment that she doesn’t like people speaking isiZulu around her because she can’t understand.

Annie is a coloured woman who is married to a Zulu man. People were confused and baffled how she has not learned some aspects of the language, particularly since she lives in KwaZulu-Natal.

But Annie did say in the episode she is willing to learn and understand when people speak Zulu to her.

Annie being married to a Zulu man and having Zulu kids, living in KwaZULU Natal, complaining about people speaking isiZulu is starting to bore me #RHODurban— Nyanda yeMikhonto (@Azania_99) February 18, 2022

Annie is so strange to me. I understand Sorisha and Jojo not being bothered to learn the language. But Annie is married to a Zulu man with Zulu kids but she hates when people speak the language in her presence, how does that work? #RHODurban— mamncane (@Kim_Khandashisa) February 18, 2022

There was a surprise re-appearance of former Real Housewives of Durban housewife Kgomotso Ndungane who was teased for the next week’s episode.