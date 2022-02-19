RHODurban: ‘Stop accusing Nonku’s mom of lies’

Fans and viewers of The Real Housewives of Durban are still venting their frustration over the latest episode this week.
After the anticlimax of the introduction of the new housewife Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku and some heated debates at the table, the episode turned to the old drama from the first episode.
During that episode, Nonku Williams hosted an event, sort of redemption and to heal old wounds with the other ladies.
Her mother, Queen, said a speech praising her daughter and in a way, it was interpreted as jabbing them. She said that the ladies may be beautiful, but not as beautiful as herself.
RELATED: RHODurban: Did Jojo take things way too far with Nonku?
“Beautiful ladies…you might be beautiful but not like this woman”, pointing to her own face.
This didn’t sit well with the women, particularly Annie and Londie who have brought it up numerous times ever since.
However, Annie Ludick and Londie London misinterpreted what Queen said and thought she said the women weren’t beautiful at all and that they were dumb.
Commentators also didn’t like that Londie was siding with Annie, saying she was sucking up to Annie who before stated they were not friends rather acquaintances.
Viewers seem to be irritated with Annie during the episode, especially her comment that she doesn’t like people speaking isiZulu around her because she can’t understand.
Annie is a coloured woman who is married to a Zulu man. People were confused and baffled how she has not learned some aspects of the language, particularly since she lives in KwaZulu-Natal.
But Annie did say in the episode she is willing to learn and understand when people speak Zulu to her.
There was a surprise re-appearance of former Real Housewives of Durban housewife Kgomotso Ndungane who was teased for the next week’s episode.