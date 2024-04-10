TV

10 Apr 2024

04:19 pm

WATCH: ‘RHODurban’ star Nonku Williams reigns as Africa’s longest-serving housewife

"I have grown so much over the years…"

Nonku

Real Housewives of Durban star, Nonku Williams. Picture: Instagram/@nonku_williams

Nonku Williams has marked a significant milestone in The Real Housewives franchise.

Having graced the screens for a full four seasons on the Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban), the businesswoman and reality TV star is the longest-serving Housewife in Africa.

Reflecting on her journey, Nonku said she has learnt and grown so much over the past years.

She added: “It feels so great having that honour. I have grown so much over the years. If you look at the first season of The Real Housewives of Durban and the fourth season, which is airing, you will see the growth.

“I have gone through many things, ups and downs, and I am so grateful to Showmax and my fans, who have stood by me through the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Advising the aspiring Housewives, Nonku emphasised the importance of authenticity.

“Just be real, be yourself, and be authentic. Over the years, I have always just come as myself. It can sometimes be tricky, but you just have to be yourself; that is how audiences will connect with you,” she said.

Nonku is also part of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa’

In addition to her role on RHODurban, Nonku is set to captivate audiences again as part of Showmax’s new spinoff, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa cast boasts a lineup of distinguished Housewives from across the country, including Christall Kay, LaConco, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, Liz Prins, and Londie London, to mention a few.

Reflecting on her experience filming the spinoff, Nonku said it was different and fun.

“Filming Durban can be intense because there is a lot of history there; so much has happened between us, and it gets too real.

“With Ultimate Girls Trip, it was different and fun. The ladies were down to have a good time and connect,” she said.

