Minki celebrates her birthday with gratitude

Renate Engelbrecht

South Africa’s darling, Minki van der Westhuizen, turned 38 on Saturday. She left a lingering message of pure gratitude on social media as she took to Instagram with an honest, no make-up photo epitomising the true meaning of happiness: Loving and being loved.

In the photo, the media personality is seen cuddling with her three daughters in bed, effortlessly glowing from the inside out as she captions it: “38. This morning I am grateful. Just so incredibly grateful for everything in my life.” That clearly includes the man behind the camera and their three beautiful daughters.

The photo was taken by husband Ernst Joubert on the morning of her birthday, who also shared a photo of Minki on Instagram. In his post, Minki stands in a pink swimsuit, popping a bottle of Moët & Chandon while overlooking the beach.

“It’s this wonderful human’s birthday today,” he wrote in his caption. “I couldn’t have asked for better. You are top fun.”

Minki’s birthday weekend certainly blew some life into the new week. “New week, new exciting opportunities,” she wrote in an inspiring post this morning. “Speak life. And live with expectation.”

Minki’s friend, Jaco Rademeyer, also wished her a happy birthday on Saturday, giving followers a glimpse of who she is to the people who love her dearly.

“I love it that you collect Royal Albert,” he wrote. “That you enjoy art by Haidee Nel as much as I do. That you are so curious and eager to learn. That your general knowledge is so much better than mine (and many people I know). That you also like Karen Hougard’s ‘Bly’ and that you sing it out loud with me when we’re being silly. That you share your beautiful family with me. That your husband, Ernst Joubert, allows me to like you so much.”

He also thanked her for their fun travels, shopping sprees and sushi dates, for the fact that he can share his secrets with her and that she sometimes tells him to man-up.

Amid all her gratitude, Minki is clearly loved by many.