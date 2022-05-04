PICS: Inside Boity and Anton’s stunning baecation

Lerato Maimela

South African rapper and businesswoman Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo recently celebrated her birthday in style by jetting off to vacation with her actor boyfriend and best friend, Anton Jeftha.

The 32-year-old actress took to social media on her birthday to post some saucy pictures of herself in a baby blue bikini, chilling poolside with her birthday cake at the O Two Hotel in Cape Town.

Many of Boity’s friends in the entertainment industry took to the comments section of the post to send her many sweet birthday messages, and her fans and followers left comments on how amazing and sexy she looks in the photographs.

Boity’s bae also took to his Instagram page to share a birthday tribute to the actress, as well as share some adorable pictures which they have taken together throughout their relationship.

“Happy birthday beautiful. You’ve come leaps and bounds since the last pic on this swipe. I’m grateful that I get to still experience all facets of you. the happy, serious, the mad, the goofy! you’re so wonderful, and just look at your face ( just look at it). The epotime of beauty inside and out.

“Have the best year ever and may your life continue to be a series of pleasant surprises around each corner. You are loved, favoured and supported. And a blessing to SO many. Happy birthday lovelove<” said Jeftha in the caption of his post.

Cape Town was just the beginning of Boity’s birthday trip as she and Anton dashed off to Zimbabwe for the Vic Falls Carnival which took place on Saturday, 30 April.

In a different post, the Bakae hitmaker expressed how much she loved her visit to the Victory Falls and also announced that her alcoholic brand, BT Signature was the official partner of the Vic Falls Carnival.

“Victoria Falls has my heart! What an incredible weekend @vicfallscarnival with @btsignature being the OFFICIAL PARTNER of the Carnival! A blessed weekend! ✨✨✨ I cannot wait to experience this spectacular place again,” said Thulo in the caption of her post.

Boity also shared pictures of herself enjoying breakfast with a stunning view from her vacation, herself and Anton partying it up with other tourists and locals on a yacht cruise, as well as pictures of herself in a raincoat at the Victoria Falls tourist attraction.

Here are some pictures from Boity and Anton’s baecation:

Boity and Anton of their vacation to Victoria Falls. Pictures: Instagram

