WATCH: So cute! Siya Kolisi plays dolls with his daughter Keziah

Family man and Springbok rugby captain, Siya Kolisi melted the hearts of his fans and followers after sharing a video on social media of himself spending some adorable quality time with his daughter.

In the video, the rugby captain was caught sitting in the middle of the living room carpet with his 5-year-old daughter Keziah, spending some quality time and playing with her dolls and doll set.

While Kolisi was brushing the one doll’s hair with a tiny baby pink comb, Keziah was dressing the other doll in a fashionable outfit, before adding red lipstick to the doll to complete her look.

Siyabonga played in the background of the adorable video, but the song was cut short to allow for his fans and followers to hear the conversation he shared with his daughter.

When the father-of-two asked Keziah how she felt about the way he brushed the doll’s hair, Keziah quickly changed the topic by expressing that she loved the doll’s dress.

In celebration of Mother’s Day which took place on Sunday, Kolisi shared a sweet video on his Instagram page as a tribute to his wife Rachel Kolisi.

In the video, the rugby captain is seen singing a song to his wife who is standing right beside him, clutched into his one arm.

Taking to the caption of the post, Siya explained that he sang to Rachel for Mother’s Day, because she wanted a live performance without a budget for one.

“She wanted a live performance without a budget this is what she got. I’m no @dmandisi but I gave it my all. Happy Mother’s Day @rachelkolisi,” said Kolisi in the caption of his post.