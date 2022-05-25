‘Stop spreading lies’ – Cassper Nyovest gives clarity on Billiato ownership

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Some celebrities have moved away from being brand ambassadors for companies and decided to start their own brands. One such celebrity is rapper Cassper Nyovest, who has cleared the air about his alcoholic beverage Billiato and whether or not he owns it.

The rapper was clearing up the rumours made by Musa Khawula on Twitter, who claimed that Billiato was owned by David de Mardt. The entertainment blogger said Cassper was “being paraded” as if he is the owner of Billiato.

Billiato is a premium alcoholic beverage which launched late last year. The beverage is available in many liquor stores across the country.

Cassper has described it as “the taste of wealth” and the ‘Any Minute Now’ rapper criticised Musa’s tweet, calling him out for its bad research.

“The funniest thing about this post is that this isn’t even David de Mardt. Lmao. Yall just be blogging and reporting rubbish. If you can’t even get a picture of David, how could your information be correct? Stop spreading lies, I own my product. I am the majority shareholder,” he tweeted.

The funniest thing about this post is that this isn't even David De Mardt. Lmao. Yall just be blogging and reporting rubbish. If you can't even get a picture of David, how could your information be correct? Stop spreading lies , I own my product. I am the majority shareholder.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 24, 2022

This Billiato Story has reminded me of the lack of education and ownership in our industry. I've been able to build & own brands so I've decided that I'm gonna host a workshop in Youth Month. I've been wanting to teaching and I think now is the right time to start. Yall coming?— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 25, 2022

Cassper frequently markets his alcoholic beverage which has become popular amongst his fans and the events he attends. De Mardt has a long history in the alcoholic industry and has been managing director of Pernod Ricard South Africa for several years.

Another business deal that confused many was the R100 million deal between Cassper and Drip Footwear, which occurred in June 2021.

People questioned the amount, however Drip founder Lekau Sehoana gave clarity on the deal. “It’s just the products, we signed a contract worth R100 million of the products. If it is a sneaker or a T-shirt worth R2,000 we are going to make ones that are worth R100 million, up until that particular term ends,” he said during an interview with Podcast and Chill with MacG host MacGyver Mukwevho.

