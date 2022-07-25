WATCH: ‘Fake beef?’ Cassper and AKA’s friendly football match

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A notorious beef between two hip-hop heavyweights – Refiloe Phoolo, popularly known as Cassper Nyovest and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes – may be coming to an end if you think a game of friendly football is easing the tensions.

Over the last couple of years, the rappers have had a few scuffles, diss tracks, Twitter wars, physical threats against each other and a boxing match that won’t materialise to settle their differences.

However, things may be changing. Cassper and AKA were seen playing a football match during Big Zulu’s Celebrity Soccer Games over the weekend.

Video footage circulated of the two playing on the same team, seemingly cordial and even high-fiving each other.

Cassper Nyovest and AKA give each other high fives???? pic.twitter.com/PBnH8d69nN— SAHIPHOP (@SAHIPHOPFEEDs) July 24, 2022

People were surprised by the manner the two acted which was in contrast to how they act on the streets of Twitter.

The two often depict a picture of disliking and even hatred of each other.

This may be the reason why Cassper and AKA did not mention that they were teammates on their social media pages, as Cassper bragged about his soccer skills.

WHAT A PASS , BY CASSPER NYOVEST!!!! ???????????????? https://t.co/zUpNy7hJAF— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 24, 2022

After viewing the footage, social media commentators were quick to say the rapper’s beef is fake and for publicity, while others hoped the beef would finally come to an end.

Picture: Screengrab/Instagram

That guy saying "hebana" when AKA and Cassper high five each other in that video is all of us on Twitter. ????????????— ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? (@mizar) July 24, 2022

The guys are not enemies. It's just "a hip hop beef" between them. They have to keep the beef so that they can entertain their fans, and accumulate commercial success— #DR. BayedeZuluKaMalandela…. (@MakhombothiMzi1) July 24, 2022

The beef may have been good for hip-hop however fans are fed up with Cassper and AKA’s constant bickering.

Cassper in March called out AKA to a fight in the boxing ring after AKA insinuated he stole The Braai Show from him on SABC 1.

The Braai Show made headlines in August 2021 after they announced Cassper as its host for the second season.

The announcement sparked a debate at the time on who the real owner of The Braai Show was, with AKA insisting he owned a 50% stake of the pie.

