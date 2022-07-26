OPINION: Lasizwe and Mohale, a match made in pettiness

Kaunda Selisho

Since their appearance at this month’s Durban July, people have been wondering what is going on with Lasizwe and Mohale, and the pair seem to be enjoying their time in the spotlight.



Since that first outing, they have been “spotted” together a few more times.



First, at the taping of the Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau and again on Instagram live where they shared a kiss for thousands of viewers.



A common thread in each of these outings has been the public display of affection, Lasizwe and Mohale have put on which has led many to believe they may be dating.

However, Lasizwe has since come out to insist that they are “just friends”.

The duo enjoyed a kiss in a now deleted video shared on Twitter. Laziswe called the kiss “a moment of weakness” and described the kiss as a boundary that should not be crossed.

“I can assure you that Mohale and I are just friends, I recently got to know him and it ends there,” said Lasizwe.

Many have asked whether or not Lasizwe and Mohale are really dating or just putting on a show to both capitalise on the attention and stick it to their shared enemy, Somizi Mhlongo.

I am inclined to believe that this show they are putting on is indeed a publicity stunt because why would we, as the public, be privy to these moments that Lasizwe and Mohale are going to great lengths to ensure we see.

All the places they have been spotted at thus far, are places where pure spectacle is expected to happen.

We’re finding out about their “budding friendship” via social media, official photos and red carpets. We’re not seeing this relationship bloom through clandestine photos captured during private moments, like lunch dates and mall outings.



As one of the biggest influencers and content creators in the country, Lasiwe definitely knows how to drum up interest, turn it into a conversation and capitalise on that conversation.

I’d like to assume Mohale has also learned to play the game at this point and the pair – as former associates of Somizi – get the added bonus of annoying the Idols SA judge with their new alliance.



Lasizwe and Mohale are a match made in pettiness, but at the rate things are going, the novelty of this pairing is set to fade pretty soon.

And, it will remain to be seen whether or not they’ll be able to keep their so-called friendship going when it no longer interests the masses.

