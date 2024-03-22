Daily news update: Markus Jooste dies, Mapisa-Nqakula on special leave and Pirates’ ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala shot

In today’s news, Western Cape police have confirmed that former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has died, after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) slapped him with a penalty of R475 million following its investigation.

Orlando Pirates said on Thursday that former Bafana Bafana head coach and Buccaneers technical director Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot during a house break in at his home on Wednesday.

News today: 22 March

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave amid corruption probe

Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken a special leave from her position amid the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against her.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on February 08, 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as Speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately. This decision has been communicated to the Secretary of Parliament and to the President of the Republic in his capacity as Head of State,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has died

Police in the Western Cape confirmed that an inquest had been registered at the Hermanus police station following the death of a 63-year-old man on Thursday afternoon.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

“It is alleged that the victim sustained a gunshot wound at around 3:20pmat Kwaaiwater and succumbed to death on his way to the hospital. No foul play is suspected at this stage,” Colonel Andre Trout told The Citizen.

South Africans urged to mark Human Rights Month by ending racism, xenophobia and femicide

As the country celebrates Human Rights Day today, the South African government has called on the nation to combat scourges such as racism, xenophobia and gender-based violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver main message on Human Rights Day. Picture: iStock

This, as President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver a keynote address at Sharpeville as the country observes 21 March under the theme “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights.”

Level 2 warning: Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms expected in two provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the eastern parts of the North West Province and south-western Bushveld of Limpopo on Friday.

Photo: iStock

Residents in these areas should expect heavy rains, large amounts of small hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning and flooding.

Pirates’ ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala ‘recovering’ after being shot

Orlando Pirates said on Thursday that former Bafana Bafana head coach and Buccaneers technical director Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot during a house break in at his home on Wednesday.

Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot during a house break in on Wednesday. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

“Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot following a house break in at the Tshabalala residence yesterday, just after Midday,” read a statement from Tshabalala family spokesperson Thato Matuka.

Bulls veteran Willie le Roux declares he has plenty left in the tank

Two-time World Cup winner Willie le Roux has no intentions of giving up playing any time soon.

Willie le Roux has made a big impact at the Bulls. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Springbok veteran may be 34 and in the twilight of his career, but he says he’s still got plenty to offer and is enjoying the mentorship role he currently fulfills at the Bulls.

‘He will bounce back’ – Lasizwe loses his luxurious car

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has received support from his followers after sharing that he has lost his pricey Range Rover.

Lasizwe bids farewell to his expensive car. Picture: Instagram/@lasizwe

In an emotional Instagram post, Lasizwe bid farewell to his car, affectionately named “Black Rover.”

Brandon Daniels on his role in new M-Net series ‘White Lies’

Seasoned actor Brandon Daniels stars in M-Net‘s new hit series, White Lies, alongside the Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games star Natalie Dormer.

Brandon Daniels plays the character of Forty in ‘White Lies.’ Picture: Supplied

The eight-part series premiered on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on 7 March this year.

