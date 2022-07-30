‘Love you for eternity’ – Connie Ferguson marks the anniversary of Shona’s passing

Kaunda Selisho

On this day one year ago, Shona Ferguson’s death was announced and his wife, Connie, his family and the country experienced yet another loss in a string of losses brought about by the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 30 July 2021, the Ferguson Foundation confirmed to The Citizen that Shona, 47, had died earlier that afternoon.

“Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.

We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss, and respect their space during this time,” read part of the statement.

The statement came after reports that Ferguson was in ICU “fighting for his life”.

At the time, he had been admitted to Milpark Hospital due to chest pains that were initially assumed to be symptoms of a Covid-19 infection.

“1 year without your physical presence today and God continues to walk with us as we navigate our new reality. We miss you so much my LOVE but it is well. We are okay,” wrote his wife of 19 years, Connie Ferguson.

“You continue resting. You live on in our hearts and minds. Memories are forever and are a treasure. Love you for eternity,” she added.

She was comforted by friends like Basetstana Kumalo, Tembi Seete, Minnie Dlamini and Carol Bouwer to name a few.

The Ferguson family are preparing to officially launch a foundation in Shona’s honour.

The official launch of the Ferguson Foundation will take the format of a gala dinner and table bookings are currently open. The cost of a table booking has not yet been disclosed, however, the event is set to take place on Friday, 5 August in Houghton, Johannesburg.

Earlier this year, the family celebrated what would have been Shona’s 48th birthday on 30 April. They officially declared the day Shona Ferguson day – a day that the foundation aims to celebrate the late producer’s life and the values he held dear while he was still alive.

