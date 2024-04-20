‘You can come back anytime now’ – Siya Kolisi as Rachel takes care of business in CPT

The rugby player shared several snaps of him spending time with his kids while Rachel is away on a business trip.

The roles have been reversed as Rugby World Cup Winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi juggles his kids instead of a rugby ball while his wife Rachel Kolisi is in Cape Town.

Siya, who is currently playing for Parisian rugby club, Racing 92 in France took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing photos of him and his two children, Nicholas and Keziah out and about shopping, lunching and rubbing shoulders with famous sports stars.

“Week with these two. @rachelkolisi you can come back anytime now,” the loose forward captioned his post.

Judging by the photographs he posted, the kids had a blast with their dad.

They got to meet Greek professional tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas last week Sunday after he won his third Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters title.

The father of two was also brave enough to take his kids shopping at the adidas store in Paris. Keziah looked like the perfect sports player in a light blue and white adidas track suit while her brother had some fun with the mannequins in the shop, posing for some silly pictures.

Fans of the rugby player loved seeing him spending time with his kids, flooding the comment section with heart-warming responses.

“Rachel take your time to get back. Siya is doing a great job,” said Helen Andrews.

“Heibo Bhuti… leave your wife in peace,” Melanie van Staden laughingly commented.

“This how mothers feel when they do everything by themselves,” commented Merle Frankfort.

“We think you are doing great. Remember @rachelkolisi also cuts the lawn whilst you are away,” said Tharina Cronje.

Rachel Kolisi in Cape Town

Rachel, who is the co-founder and CEO of the Kolisi Foundation has been in Cape Town this past week to take care of some of the foundation business and to catch up with Siya’s siblings, Liyema and Liphelo. The trio were attending a Finding the Light Foundation event at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town in support of the Kolisi Foundation.

