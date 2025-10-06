Actors Rorisang Mohapi and Prince Grootboom are engaged

Congratulations are in order!

Congratulations are in order for actors Rorisang Mohapi and Prince Grootboom following their engagement.

The stars had kept their relationship under wraps until announcing their engagement.

Rorisang: ‘Till death do us part ’

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Rorisang said she was looking forward to spending the rest of her life with her soon-to-be husband.

“So many emotions, I have no words. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you every day.

“I pray that God blesses our union till death do us part and I love you, Rhadebe,” she wrote, captioning her engagement pictures.

Fans and fellow celebrities, including actress Lunathi Mampofu, have since taken to their Instagram stories to congratulate the couple.

Rorisang and Prince are both well known for their television work, with Rorisang currently starring in House of Zwide as Palesa.

Prince is best known for his starring role as Melisizwe in the 1Magic telenovela 1802: Love Defies Time.

He has also appeared in several other shows, including Inimba, Fatal Seduction as Jacob, and Ubetina Wethu as Xhanti.

