Everything you need to know about the Travis Scott Circus Maximus concert at FNB Stadium

The energy is rising, and the hype is real. Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour is about to turn Johannesburg into a festival of lights, bass, and style, but before you rage, you’ll need to navigate the city like a pro.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of Travis Scott’s highly anticipated concert at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

With thousands of fans expected to pour into Nasrec for one of the biggest hip-hop spectacles of the year, concertgoers are urged to plan their routes. They should also consider transport and timing carefully.

The show officially starts at 8.30pm and wraps up around 11pm, but the party begins much earlier. Gates open at 4pm, with early arrivals expected from 9:00 am. VIP and hospitality guests are strongly encouraged to arrive well ahead of time. This helps avoid last-minute gridlocks and long queues at the gates.

Expect Road Closures and Heavy Congestion

To manage the high volume of traffic, JMPD will enforce full road closures from 11am in and around the FNB Stadium precinct. Key roads that will be affected include Soweto Highway, Golden Highway, Nasrec Road, and Booysens Reserve Road.

Here’s what to keep in mind:

Golden Highway: Closed between the Corner of Golden Highway, Ring 1, and Soweto Highway; only authorised vehicles will be allowed.

Nasrec Road: Closed between Recreation Road and Shaft 17 Road. Pre-paid parking is accessible via Recreation Road.

Soweto Highway: Closed between Mentz Street and the N1 Offramp, so expect detours.

Booysens Reserve Road: Closed between Crownwood Road and League Avenue.

The message is clear: leave early and plan alternative routes if you’re travelling through the area for non-concert reasons.

Best ways to get there: From park and ride to Gautrain

With thousands expected, driving directly to the stadium is not the best move unless you’ve secured parking in advance. JMPD recommends using Park and Ride facilities or public transport options for a smoother journey.

Park and Ride sites include major shopping and entertainment hubs such as Sandton City, Melrose Arch, Montecasino, Centurion Mall, Clearwater Mall, The Glen, Menlyn Park, and Mall of Africa, among others. Each location offers secure parking and return transport straight to and from FNB Stadium.

For those commuting from the city, the Gautrain will run extended and more frequent services between Park Station and FNB Stadium. This makes it one of the most efficient options.

If you’re opting for convenience, e-hailing services like Bolt and Uber will have dedicated drop-off and collection zones. This ensures you’re not caught in the post-show traffic crush.

Plan smart, party safer

Johannesburg authorities have emphasized that traffic congestion is expected to be significant after the concert. This is due to thousands of fans exiting simultaneously. Concertgoers are advised to remain patient, follow JMPD instructions, and use designated pedestrian walkways and lighting zones for safety.

Residents in the Nasrec area are also urged to plan and avoid unnecessary travel during both day and night.

What to expect inside

With a setlist that’s been thrilling fans across continents, Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour promises high-energy visuals, pyrotechnics, and cinematic production.

The FNB Stadium, already iconic for hosting global acts like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ed Sheeran, will transform into a futuristic soundscape for the night.

For fans, this is more than just a concert; it’s an immersive experience of sound, fashion, and movement. Expect a crowd that’s ready to rage, style moments worthy of a fashion week front row, and a night that will echo through the city long after the lights go out.

Final Tip:

Bring your best energy, keep hydrated, and plan your way home before the bass drops. With smart travel choices and a little patience, the Travis Scott concert at FNB Stadium could be one of Johannesburg’s smoothest and most unforgettable nights of 2025.