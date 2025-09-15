Lebo M reportedly calls off engagement to fiancée Malefu ‘Mel’ Ntsala again

The couple announced their engagement in June this year after rekindling their romance.

Grammy-winning producer and Lion King composer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has reportedly ended his engagement to Malefu “Mel” Ntsala.

The couple announced their engagement in June this year after rekindling their romance.

At the time Morake shared the news with photos from their lavish Dubai yacht proposal.

“The day we stop believing in love and possibilities is when we stop dreaming. Very grateful to find my dream come true and begin this new chapter,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

This past weekend, news broke that the award-winning composer and reality TV star had called off the engagement.

Sources told TshisaLIVE that the couple’s relationship had been troubled for some time.

This was not the pair’s first engagement. They were initially engaged in 2019 but later called it off.

Speaking to Sunday World after their split at the time, Ntsala said: “We were both tired of each other. You know relationships. We decided that you know what, this is not good for us. This not for us.”

Lebo M’s failed marriages and engagements

Morake has previously been married to Viveca Gipson, Nandi Ndlovu and Angela Ngani-Casara (twice).

He later married Pretty Samuels in February 2022 before divorcing last year. He was also once engaged to actress Zoe Mthiyane.

His latest engagement to Ntsala came just months after his marriage to Samuels ended in a dramatic split.

In an August 2023 statement, Lebo said that while on his Europe tour (April–June 2023), he had given Samuels proxy to use his electronic signature. When he returned, he asked her to delete it and sign an affidavit confirming its deletion. According to him, she refused, which he said led to the altercation that ended their marriage.

