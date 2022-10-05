Actress Angelina Jolie levels abuse allegations against Brad Pitt

Lethabo Malatsi

Amid pursuing a new relationship with a model, American actor and film producer, Brad Pitt is embroiled in a scandal after ex-wife Angelina Jolie leveled abuse allegations against him in a court filing on Tuesday.

Angelina Jolie, during a legal battle over a French winery the former couple once shared, revealed the abusive behaviour of her ex-husband alleging Pitt, in a private plane flight, “grabbed her by the head and shook her” before “pushing her into the bathroom wall”.

It is alleged the incident took place as the couple flew with the children from California to France in 2016 September.

In the court filling, she further described that the Bullet Train actor also “choked one of the children and struck another in the face”.

She further stated Pitt went to lengths of pouring beer on her and subsequently “poured beer and red wine on the children”.

According to Reuters, Pitt’s lawyers did not immediately respond to inquiries Tuesday.

Chateau Miraval winery lawsuit

The latest developments override the lawsuit Pitt filed earlier this year, against Jolie and her former company.

This after Pitt alleged that in September 2021, Jolie breached an agreement after she sold her stake in the Chateau Miraval winery to an international beverage company, Stoli Group, even though they both agreed they would never sell their interests without the other’s consent.

According to AFP, in papers he filed in February, Pitt said “Jolie sought to inflict harm” on him with the sale, invoking alleged connections between the firm’s owner and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, the publication reported that Jolie refuted, in her Tuesday filing, claims made by Pitt.

She said there was “no such agreement existed and that Pitt had refused to buy her out unless she consented to an unconscionable gag order regarding his conduct”.

Budding romance

Meanwhile, People magazine reported that Brad and American model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski, have been spending time together, even though she says she’s not looking to “jump into a serious romance” after separating from her husband of four years, last year.

According to a source close to the award-winning actor says, in the new issue of People, the actor is “having fun” getting to know the Emily.

*Additional reporting

