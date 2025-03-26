Wiseman Mncube apologises after backlash over insensitive comment about Ashley Ogle

The actor said he meant no harm.

Actor Wiseman Mncube has issued a public apology following backlash over a controversial comment he made about Big Brother Mzansi stars Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva.

Ashley and Guluva are the popular couple from season five of Big Brother Mzansi, which ended this past Sunday.

Mncube was called out on X after he tweeted that fans should vote for Guluva, saying that he needed to “run away from Ashleigh”, referring to her as “iColoured” and a “Stakkie from the Gaali”— a phrase that loosely translates to “a girl from the township.”

Many social media users felt that the comment reinforced negative stereotypes about coloured communities, particularly those from townships like Wentworth, which Mncube mentioned in his tweet.

Some fans tagged Netflix and other entertainment platforms, questioning why they would want to associate with the actor following his statement.

@NetflixSA I guess you have coloured stuff I wonder how they feel knowing there’s people like this one March 25, 2025

Wiseman Mncube apologises to Ashley Ogle

Mncube released a public apology, saying he was just joking and meant no harm.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to Ashley, her fans, and anyone else I may have hurt with my words.

“What I meant as a joke was thoughtless and, in hindsight, completely inappropriate. I take full responsibility for my actions and the harm they may have caused,” he said.

Mncube added that he is committed to being more mindful in the future.

“I now realise the weight of my words and the impact they can have, and I am committed to being more mindful in the future.

“I will take this as a learning moment and do better moving forward, I am truly sorry!”

We forgive you ❤️ let’s keep it cute and classy in future by not stereotyping people. March 26, 2025

