Presidency denies Lesufi’s request for AKA state funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s request to have a state funeral for the slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

The request came on Wednesday, when the provincial premier wrote to the president asking for the state funeral as they believed the late rapper had made an immense contribution to society.

AKA will receive a private provincial funeral on Saturday.

Request denied

On Thursday Lesufi confirmed that the Presidency had rejected his request, News24 reported. If it was granted, AKA would have been wrapped in the South African flag and a provincial government official will attend the funeral on behalf of the provincial government.

Speaking to the publication earlier on Thursday, Gauteng Premier’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said their decision to request a state funeral wasn’t about money, but rather honouring AKA’s contribution to the country. There was some criticism of the provincial government’s request.

“The family can keep the flag as a reminder that the South African government recognises their contribution,” he said.

AKA’s memorial

AKA’s memorial service is open to the public on Friday, 17 February, at the Sandton Convention Centre, however, the tickets are sold out.

The memorial will also be live-streamed on AKA’s YouTube page.

In addition to the public memorial, a private provincial funeral for AKA will be held on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

The family has continually thanked the public for its outpouring love, support and comforting messages.

“We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and Megacy,” read the statement of his memorial.

AKA’s long time friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, was also shot and killed. His memorial will take place at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg late on Thursday.

Tebello ’Tibz’ Motsoane’s funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend.

Police investigations into their deaths are still underway and no announcements of arrests had been made at the time of writing.

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele.